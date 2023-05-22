Ray Stevenson, Vikings and Thor Actor, Dead at 58

at .

Sad news out of the TV and movie world on Monday as it has been reported that Ray Stevenson has died.

The beloved actor was 58 years old, passing away just four days shy of his birthday.

Italian newspaper La Repubblica reported that Stevenson had been hospitalized on the island of Ischia while working on the movie Cassino on Ischia, directed by Frank Ciota.

Ray Stevenson attends the Ahsoka panel at Star Wars Celebration

Stevenson had a string of beloved TV and movie roles on his resume and was said to be working on many projects at the time of his death.

He found much success for his work on SS Rajamouli’s global box office smash RRR.

Ray Stevenson arrives at the Premiere Of Disney And Marvel's "Thor: Ragnarok"

The 6-foot-3 actor is also well-known for his appearance in the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the role of Volstagg across the Thor franchise.

Stevenson also had a significant recurring role in the History drama series Vikings as Othere.

He also had a presence in the Star Wars universe, thanks to voice roles on The Clone Wars and Rebels.

Additionally, he was also set to appear in the Star Wars universe in the flesh with a role in Ahsoka, an upcoming spinoff of The Mandalorian.

Actor Ray Stevenson attends the New York premiere

Principal photography was completed on the Disney+ series earlier this year, and the show is set to premiere later this year.

Additional credits include the HBO series Rome, G.I. Joe: Retaliation (2013) as Firefly and Divergent (2014) and its two sequels, The Divergent Series: Insurgent (2015) and The Divergent Series: Allegiant (2016) as Marcus Eaton.

The aforementioned RRR dropped on Netflix in 2022 and became a huge success and a big hit in India.

Stevenson was also attached to work on the historical drama 1242: Gateway to the West.

Actor Ray Stevenson speaks onstage during the Black Sails panel as part of the Starz portion of This is Cable 2016

It was announced that he took over the role set to be played by Kevin Spacey.

May Ray Stevenson rest in peace.

Why Aren’t You Watching These (Excellent) Shows?
Start Gallery

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: , ,

TV News

TV News Photos

What to Watch the Week of May 20, 2023
What to Watch April 29, 2023
What to Watch April 22, 2023
What to Watch April 15, 2023
What to Watch April 8, 2023
What to Watch April 1, 2023

TV News Videos

Lovecraft Country Teaser: Risky Ride
Lovecraft Country Teaser: Risky Ride
Riverdale Season 4 Trailer: Is Jughead Dead?
Riverdale Season 4 Trailer: Is Jughead Dead?
The Good Doctor Season 3 Trailer: Who's Getting Married?
The Good Doctor Season 3 Trailer: Who's Getting Married?
  1. TV News
  2. Ray Stevenson, Vikings and Thor Actor, Dead at 58