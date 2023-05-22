Ray Stevenson, Vikings and Thor Actor, Dead at 58

Sad news out of the TV and movie world on Monday as it has been reported that Ray Stevenson has died.

The beloved actor was 58 years old, passing away just four days shy of his birthday.

Italian newspaper La Repubblica reported that Stevenson had been hospitalized on the island of Ischia while working on the movie Cassino on Ischia, directed by Frank Ciota.

Stevenson had a string of beloved TV and movie roles on his resume and was said to be working on many projects at the time of his death.

He found much success for his work on SS Rajamouli’s global box office smash RRR.

The 6-foot-3 actor is also well-known for his appearance in the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the role of Volstagg across the Thor franchise.

Stevenson also had a significant recurring role in the History drama series Vikings as Othere.

He also had a presence in the Star Wars universe, thanks to voice roles on The Clone Wars and Rebels.

Additionally, he was also set to appear in the Star Wars universe in the flesh with a role in Ahsoka, an upcoming spinoff of The Mandalorian.

Principal photography was completed on the Disney+ series earlier this year, and the show is set to premiere later this year.

Additional credits include the HBO series Rome, G.I. Joe: Retaliation (2013) as Firefly and Divergent (2014) and its two sequels, The Divergent Series: Insurgent (2015) and The Divergent Series: Allegiant (2016) as Marcus Eaton.

The aforementioned RRR dropped on Netflix in 2022 and became a huge success and a big hit in India.

Stevenson was also attached to work on the historical drama 1242: Gateway to the West.

It was announced that he took over the role set to be played by Kevin Spacey.

May Ray Stevenson rest in peace.

