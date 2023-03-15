The Mandalorian Season 3 Episode 3 Review: Chapter 19: The Convert

Well, that was a turn of events I did not expect.

The Mandalorian Season 3 Episode 3 took a detour to Coruscant to explain what happened to Imperial scientist Dr. Pershing.

That's not to say the cliffhanger at the end of The Mandalorian Season 3 Episode 2 was unresolved. It was, and then it left us with even more questions.

But we'll return to that in a little because the events on Coruscant were exciting because the series broke free from telling one long story per episode, and it was one of the best episodes to date.

Coruscant is so profoundly rooted in Star Wars lore that any character could have gone there, and it would have still made for a worthwhile installment.

Focusing almost exclusively on Omid Abtahi's Dr. Pershing was an excellent way to showcase what became of him after the events of The Mandalorian Season 2.

It's hard to rule Pershing a villain because he was so devoted to his clients and, more importantly, the science.

I appreciate you letting me speak here tonight. The Amnesty Program saved my life. There are many of us who had no choice in working for the Empire, but now, the New Republic has given us a second chance. So thank you. I believe that pursuit of knowledge is the most noble thing someone can do. Sadly, my research was twisted into something cruel and inhumane, at the behest of a desperate individual intent on using cloning technology to secure more power for himself. But despite the shameful work of my past, I now hope to help the New Republic in whatever way I can. Though that work is now behind me, and I regret what I did, I assure you that my original intentions were good. When I was young, I lost my mother, the person who I admired most. Her... Her heart gave out. Had simple organ cloning been available on my homeworld, her death would have been easily preventable. It was then that I vowed to make it my life's work to help others avoid such needless loss. Thanks to the groundbreaking work of the Kaminoans, we know that cloning can duplicate an individual from a single genetic strand. What my work explored was the hopes of combining multiple strands to create replicas that incorporated the best genetic attributes of both donors.

He did some sketchy things, and the purpose of the New Republic's Amnesty program was to reintegrate him back into society, albeit with a lower-skilled job.

For many people, it would be like a neverending prison sentence. He's talented and knows more than your typical person in Coruscant, but because of his past, he's on what could only be described as desk duty.

It's a shame that, just as I thought the Amnesty program was good, the series pulled the rug from under us to change everything we thought we knew about what was happening.

Elia was super convincing at every turn in her quest to hook, line, and sinker Pershing because, looking back, it should have been easier to spot that she was playing him.

Maybe this arc would have been better developed over the course of the season to make the betrayal all the more shocking, but the pace of "The Convert" was crazy.

I don't know what Elia has planned long-term for Pershing, or anyone else, for that matter, but turning the Mind Flayer up higher will do some terrible damage to him.

She might have succeeded if she intended for him to forget everything. It's hard to believe Elia is merely there to weed out the people susceptible to going against the New Republic.

Maybe she knew that Pershing wouldn't be silent about her role in his undoing, but there has to be a bigger picture.

Din: I'm sending jump coordinates.

Bo-Katan: To where?

Din: Someplace they won't find us.

There's always a bigger picture with this universe. My best theory is that Moff Gideon will be back before we know it, and people like Elia will be happy to rejoin forces with him.

Elia is one to watch because she managed to fool everyone into thinking she was one of them, but secretly, she was trying to plot their demise.

The biscuits at Pershing's door were a nice touch, but without knowing what was coming, I worried someone would throw Pershing off the balcony.

The beauty of The Mandalorian Season 3 thus far is that it's been unpredictable, sending all the storylines in exciting directions.

Case in point: Bo-Katan working with Din. She was so against her rival on The Mandalorian Season 3 Episode 1 but rushed to his defense on The Mandalorian Season 3 Episode 2.

She was also vocal about him completing his atonement to become a full-fledged Mandalorian again.

Their relationship has developed a lot quickly, and I can't wait to see what becomes of Bo-Katan now that she's lost her castle.

The TIE bombers popping up was a surprise because it seemed like our two Mandalorians would get time to decompress following the high-stakes situations they kept finding themselves in.

Din: Bring me to my ship and I'll be on my way. You will forever have my gratitude.

Bo-Katan: I would invite you in for a feast, but I'm guessing that helmet isn't coming off again.

Din: This is the Way.

Bo-Katan: This is the Way.

The pace of The Mandalorian Season 3 doesn't allow for any breaks, but it was sad that Bo-Katan had to lose her castle.

She's been struggling with an identity crisis because of what was taken from her.

She probably grew up thinking about ruling Mandalore, and she got a castle in Kalevala that was destroyed when she helped someone.

There's a lot of storyline to mine from a character like Bo-Katan, so thankfully, she managed to channel her rage away from rushing into the group of TIE bombers. That would have been a death sentence.

Din returning to the location from the opening scene of The Mandalorian Season 3 Episode 1 wasn't much of a shocker. He wanted the Armorer -- and everyone else -- to know that he was back to being a Mandalorian.

Despite being a man of his word -- and saving many of these people -- Din knew he needed proof to make them aware that he wasn't lying.

The Armorer telling Bo-Katan she can stay there as a Mandalorian and can leave whenever she pleases is a big turning point for The Mandalorian Season 3.

It allows Din to leave with Grogu and proceed with other missions as Bo-Katan acclimates to this way of life if she wants it.

Din: I am redeemed.

Bo-Katan: I witnessed it. You bathed in the Living Waters. You are Mandalorian again.

Din: Can we leave now?

Bo-Katan: Can I ask you something?

Din: What is it?

Bo-Katan: You see anything down there?

Din: I saw the chasm passing me as I fell. I didn't realize it was so deep.

Bo-Katan: It wasn't. The bombings from the Purge must have triggered seismic activities. Did you see anything alive?

Din: Alive? Like what?

Bo-Katan: Nothing. Let's get out of here.

A part of her has struggled with feeling like she lacks purpose. She's been vocal about people not following her due to her not having the DarkSaber.

She also believes the way of The Mandalorian is over, so maybe this storyline will show Bo-Katan that there's nothing wrong with being a Mandalorian and that there are people like her.

