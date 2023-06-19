The Blacklist Season 10 Episode 18 Spoilers: Raymond Hangs Out With Some Enemies

Just as The Blacklist Season 10 had begun to get us excited, the show went on a two-week break, but we are back to the regular schedule this Thursday.

Reddington played The Taskforce and offered one of his most lucrative operations on The Blacklist Season 10 Episode 17. After doing business and raking in millions of dollars, age inevitably caught up with him, and he didn't have the energy he had ten years ago.

We saw him give up some of his most prized possessions, a lot of money to charity, and then Morgana Logistics Corporation.

It has truly begun to feel like the beginning of the end for Raymond and The Task Force because, without their magic bullet, Cooper's task force was just another FBI task force.

It is unclear what the future holds for Raymond and what his end might be, but one thing is clear, he is preparing for something.

Whether he is seeking redemption or has had a change of heart, the good he's been up to has affected many people and himself.

Spoilers for The Blacklist Season 10 Episode 18 tease a return to the criminal world as Red intervenes to help two families, but things go south.

Like any other group, criminals quarrel too, and animosity might develop between two or more groups.

Many movies have been made about wars between criminal groups.

The source of these conflicts usually varies, but it mostly concerns the business each family is involved in. And if there's an overlap, rivalry might occur, and things just escalate from there.

It has been the case with The Sandovals and The Montanos.

These two families have been at each other's throats for a while now, but they decide to squash the beef for whatever reason.

If there ever existed a group of people so skeptical of each other, it has to be criminals. They always need to cover all bases so that they are not caught by surprise. As a result, each group thinks the worst of the other, which usually stalls any attempts to make peace.

"What if we sit down to chat with the other side, and they ambush us? Maybe we should go prepared." This line of thought is a common cause of misunderstanding that leads to bloodshed.

That tension created a business opportunity for Captain Kidd on The Blacklist Season 8 Episode 11, where the Task Force searched for a blacklister who specialized in facilitating business transactions between warring criminal factions.

He was quite effective in his work because if one side betrayed the other, he would go after them and make them pay by blood.

While that was one way to go about it, there was another obvious thing to do, which has happened for a long time.

Using a go-between or mediator.

The Sandovals and The Montanos use Red as the mediator to end their rivalry.

The obvious reasons that Red might have agreed to do this are either because his new life goal dictates he must do good where he can or because he stands to gain something from it.

He is also a very effective mediator because criminals are afraid of him, and they would want to cross Red.

In life, you can account for many things, but you may never be able to account for everything.

Somehow, the talk doesn't go well, putting Red and his associates in danger.

The two families had crossed all their ts and dotted their is, or so they had thought, until someone else entered the picture.

The episode is titled "Wormwood," the blacklister's name. Wormwood is a very bitter plant, but the word can also be used to denote bitterness. Maybe it is someone who holds a grudge against someone in the group.

Realizing that Reddington is in danger, the Task Force springs into action. Viewers who watch The Blacklist online know that The Task Force would do anything save their flower because reality has settled that they are nothing without Red.

Their investigation links the incident to an elusive criminal, and the race against time begins to save Red and his new friends before they meet their end.

On "The Morgana Logistics Corporation," Arthur Hudson finally made a connection no one else had. However, it is one thing to conclude, but it is another to present a case you can win.

We expect to check in on Arthur as he launches his attack on The Task Force.

Elsewhere, Weecha appeared, but it wasn't clear if she was thinking of sticking around. We are also excited to see how this plays out.

Away from the story this hour, it is great when an actor reaches a certain point in their career where they have had so much experience and can be trusted to add another descriptor to their resume.

Diego Klattenhoff has powered through this show for a decade, even after some original cast members had left.

It seems his patience has paid off because he will be making his directorial debut in this episode.

That's right! "Wormwood" is directed by the only man who has brought Donald Ressler to life for ten seasons.

It stands to reason that he has gained so much experience being on The Blacklist set for ten years, so he knows the show and the characters inside out.

It is commonly said in the industry that actors make the best directors, and we can't wait to see him knock it out of the park.

Catch the episode live this Thursday at 8 p.m. on NBC and a review right after on TV Fanatic.

In the meantime, let us know what you are most excited about in this episode.

