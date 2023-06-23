Watch The Blacklist Online: Season 10 Episode 18

at .

Did Red's attempt to mediate a family meeting between two families work?

On The Blacklist Season 10 Episode 18, the drama was at a high for everyone, but things took a turn when an elusive criminal was linked to the incident.

Reddington - The Blacklist Season 10 Episode 18

The task force raced against time to save Red and his associates from a deadly encounter.

How did it all play out in the end?

Watch The Blacklist Season 10 Episode 18 Online

Use the video above to watch The Blacklist online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

The Blacklist Season 10 Episode 18 Quotes

Arthur: You asked him (Ressler) about Elizabeth?
Jonathan: I did. Even after he told me about their connection, I didn't wanna believe what you said about him was true. But the more I looked into who Agent Keen was ... She killed the Attorney General. She was a fugitive with Reddington.
Arthur: We need to pull it down, and we need to do it now. And I can't do that without your help.
Jonathan: What do you need me to do?

Of all the precautions you've taken over the years to survive, suddenly you're OK with putting your life in the hands of pure dumb luck. Why?

Cooper

The Blacklist Season 10 Episode 18

The Blacklist Season 10 Episode 18 Photos

Spoilers - The Blacklist Season 10 Episode 18
Reddington - The Blacklist Season 10 Episode 18
Red - The Blacklist Season 10 Episode 18
Michael Montano - The Blacklist Season 10 Episode 18
Gabriella Sandoval - The Blacklist Season 10 Episode 18
David Montano - The Blacklist Season 10 Episode 18
  1. The Blacklist
  2. The Blacklist Season 10
  3. The Blacklist Season 10 Episode 18
  4. Watch The Blacklist Online: Season 10 Episode 18