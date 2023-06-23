Watch The Blacklist Online: Season 10 Episode 18

Did Red's attempt to mediate a family meeting between two families work?

On The Blacklist Season 10 Episode 18, the drama was at a high for everyone, but things took a turn when an elusive criminal was linked to the incident.

The task force raced against time to save Red and his associates from a deadly encounter.

How did it all play out in the end?

Use the video above to watch The Blacklist online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.