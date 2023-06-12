The Crown: Claire Foy, Olivia Colman Return as Netflix Hit Plans Tribute to Queen Elizabeth II

The Crown will pay tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth II during its sixth and final season, and it sounds positively splendid.

The Sun newspaper recently reported that producers have approached everyone who played the longest-reigning monarch in the UK on the Netflix hit.

Claire Foy started the series off, taking on the role for the first two seasons, while Olivia Colman took over for the middle two seasons.

Imelda Staunton has been on the show since The Crown Season 5 and will remain the lead for the final season.

That's not all: Viola Prettejohn is also set to appear as a young, pre-coronation Queen Elizabeth II.

“Netflix are playing a clever hand with these four queens, bringing the story of Her Majesty to a sensational end after telling virtually all of her life story over 60 episodes," a source told the outlet.

“It also indicates the respect and affection which the creators have for the late monarch, even though they might not feel the same way about the royals as an institution.”

Given that the cast is very busy, it has been reported that getting schedules to align was tricky.

“Getting the actresses together was no mean feat as both Claire and Olivia went on to bigger things after making The Crown and have packed schedules.”

Netflix has yet to comment on the reports, but The Sun has broken several announcements surrounding the drama in the past, so we're inclined to believe this tribute will be happening.

While the series has been a royal treat for Netflix, the reaction to The Crown Season 5 wasn't as strong as expected, so there will be many eyes on the final season to see if the show can recapture its former glory and end in a good place.

The streaming service shared first-look photos of Prince William and Kate Middleton earlier this year.

Ed McVey and Meg Bellamy filmed scenes for the series in St Andrews, Scotland, enjoying some real-life locations that their characters frequented twenty years ago, including the famous Northpoint Cafe where Kate and Prince William met.

At one point, The Crown was set to end after its fifth season, but creator Peter Morgan changed that plan at the last minute.

What are your thoughts on this latest twist in the tale for The Crown?

Are you on board with a tribute featuring four stars playing Queen Elizabeth II?

Hit the comments.

