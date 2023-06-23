The Last of Us: Matthew McConaughey Was Eyed to Play Joel Before Pedro Pascal Landed the Role

HBO's adaptation of The Last of Us burst onto screens earlier this year, delivering bumper ratings and critical acclaim.

Before The Mandalorian's Pedro Pascal landed the coveted role, other names were in consideration.

Now, we're hearing more about one of those names.

The Last of Us showrunner Craig Mazin dropped by the Happy Sad Confused podcast and revealed Matthew McConaughey was in talks to take on the beloved role.

I did talk to Matthew. I can't say that it was a series [of conversations]. It was more of a, 'Hey, here's something to talk about,'" explained Mazin, but he admitted Pascal was on their list from the start.

"We were told he was unavailable, and then as we were floundering about a little bit, I got a call from his agent who said, 'You know, he actually might be available.'"

Understandably, there were high expectations for the series based on the 2013 blockbuster video game of the same name.

In recent years, many adaptations to the screen of beloved videogames have not had much success, but The Last of Us Season 1 was an enormous success story.

There's also a good chance it will break through on the awards front. 

Searching in the Darkness - The Last of Us Season 1 Episode 1

The Last of Us focuses on Joel (Pascal), tasked with transporting Ellie (Bella Ramsey) across the U.S. during an apocalypse.

Along the way, they encounter various perils.

The cast also included Nick Offerman, Murray Bartlett, Gabriel Luna, Merle Dandridge, Nico Parker, Jeffrey Pierce, and Anna Torv.

HBO handed out a speedy pickup for The Last of Us Season 2.

As for McConaughey, he's about to be immersed in the Dutton family drama as he's set to headline a Yellowstone spinoff.

The series was revealed to be in the works earlier this year as Kevin Costner plotted his departure from Yellowstone.

In recent months, it was revealed that Yellowstone had been canceled and will end with its current fifth season.

What are your thoughts on McConaughey almost playing Joel?

Do you think it would have been an excellent casting addition?

Hit the comments.

The Last of Us Season 2 is set to return to HBO in 2025.

