The Lincoln Lawyer: Lana Parrilla Joins the Cast as Mickey's Killer New Love Interest

The lines between Mickey Haller's (Manuel Garcia-Rulfo) personal and professional life are poised to blur on The Lincoln Lawyer Season 2.

On Wednesday, Netflix unveiled the official trailer for the legal drama's new season, and things are getting more complicated for Mickey.

In the first footage, Mickey finds himself getting close to client and alleged murderer Lisa Trammell (Parrilla), which naturally leads to plenty of drama.

Mickey finds himself trying to prove Lisa's innocence while facing the wrath of the people who think she's committed a crime.

The streaming service is holding plot details under wraps, but the trailer delivers plenty for us to ponder as we await the first half of The Lincoln Lawyer Season 2.

That's right, folks. We're getting the first five episodes on Thursday, July 6, and the next five on Thursday, August 3, 2023.

Hopefully, the season was constructed with that in mind, and we don't get five episodes of build-up only to ruin the momentum with a month in between the two halves.

It's becoming a bit of an annoyance to us TV Fanatics when networks pull that schtick.

It worked well for Stranger Things and You, so we hope this is the right decision.

"Mickey Haller (Manuel Garcia-Rulfo), an iconoclastic idealist, runs his law practice out of the back seat of his Lincoln as he takes on cases big and small across the expansive city of Los Angeles," the short and sweet logline teases.

Based on the series of bestselling novels by renowned author Michael Connelly, the second season is based on the fourth book in The Lincoln Lawyer series, The Fifth Witness.

Garcia-Rulfo headlines the hit drama series alongside Neve Campbell, Becki Newton, Jazz Raycole, and Angus Sampson.

Krista Warner, Ntare Guma Mbaho Mwine, Parilla, Yaya DaCosta, Matt Angel, and Angélica María will also appear on The Lincoln Lawyer Season 2.

Check out the trailer below, and return to TV Fanatic for more Lincoln Lawyer coverage as the series returns.

Do you think it's shaping up to be one for the record books?

Hit the comments with your thoughts and theories.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.