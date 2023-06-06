The Lincoln Lawyer Season 2 Premiere Set at Netflix

Mickey Haller will be back on the case on Netflix this summer.

The Lincoln Lawyer Season 2 will debut on Netflix on July 6, 2023.

There's a bit of bad news for fans who want to binge the entire season on that day:

The sophomore season will adopt the split-season strategy utilized for Stranger Things, You, and the upcoming Witcher Season 3.

Netflix has confirmed the second half of The Lincoln Lawyer Season 2 will stream on August 3.

"Mickey Haller (Manuel Garcia-Rulfo), an iconoclastic idealist, runs his law practice out of the back seat of his Lincoln, as he takes on cases big and small across the expansive city of Los Angeles," the logline teases.

Based on the series of bestselling novels by renowned author Michael Connelly, the second season is based on the fourth book in The Lincoln Lawyer series, The Fifth Witness.

Manuel Garcia-Rulfo headlines the legal drama that also stars Neve Campbell, Becki Newton, Jazz Raycole, and Angus Sampson.

Krista Warner, Ntare Guma Mbaho Mwine, Lana Parilla, Yaya DaCosta, Matt Angel, and Angélica María will also appear on The Lincoln Lawyer Season 2.

The series premiered on Netflix in May 2022 and delivered strong viewership.

The Lincoln Lawyer started its life at CBS, but critics and observers were shocked when the Eye network canceled it before production.

Thankfully, Netflix understood the project's vision and decided to take a chance on it with a last-minute save.

After watching the first season, it's easier to understand how the show didn't fit in at CBS.

Sure, it does have some procedural elements, but the connective tissue between episodes and the tone would have set it apart from some of the shows on CBS.

The good news is that the show has thrived on Netflix, and we can't wait to see what happens next.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.