FBoy Island Officially Revived at The CW

The CW's foray into unscripted programming during the 2023-24 season is coming into focus.

As teased last month, the network has officially picked up FBoy Island for a third season, months after its HBO Max cancellation.

Additionally, a spinoff titled FGirl Island has been ordered for midseason.

Host Nikki Glaser will return for The CW's iteration of the franchise.

"With its innovative and modern twist on the reality dating genre, incredibly talented host Nikki Glaser, and truly unforgettable title, 'Fboy Island' on The CW is a perfect match," said The CW's unscripted boss, Heather Olander.

"Along with our partners at STXtelevision, we look forward to growing the franchise on The CW with the gender-flipping spinoff 'Fgirl Island' and cannot wait to introduce the next generation of FBoys and FGirls to existing fans as well as a new broadcast audience."

"I'm so damn excited that my favorite reality TV show is coming back," said Nikki Glaser.

"It's icing on the cake that I get to host it again. I hope I forget everything that happens while I make the show so that I can relive it all when it airs."

"I couldn't be prouder to have my name on such a hilarious, captivating and ridiculous show."

"STXtelevision is thrilled to partner with The CW in giving FBoy Island a wonderful new home," added Jason Goldberg, Chief Creative Officer of STX Digital/New Media Group and Alternative Content.

"What's more, we'll be expanding the fan-favorite franchise with the launch of the highly anticipated FGirl Island, which will be just as exciting, hilarious and outrageous."

"To date, FBoy Island has original local formats in Sweden, Spain, Holland, Denmark, New Zealand, Australia, Portugal, and the UK. The best in the FBoy and FGirl Island universe is yet to come."

The CW has thus far only renewed All American for next season, with the rest of its scripted slate on the chopping block.

The network recently picked up the Canadian drama Sullivan's Crossing, which is on track to air in the fall.

It truly is unclear what the network will look like in the fall -- and beyond.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.