Treat Williams of Everwood and Chesapeake Shores Dies at 71

Treat Williams, the prolific and beloved actor who starred in Hair, Everwood, and Chesapeake Shores, has died.

According to his agent, Barry McPherson, who spoke with People on Monday, Williams died after a motorcycle accident.

McPherson told the outlet, "He was killed this afternoon. He was making a left or a right [and] a car cut him off. I'm just devastated. He was the nicest guy. He was so talented."

McPherson continued, "He was an actor's actor. Filmmakers loved him. He's been the heart of Hollywood since the late 1970s.

"He was really proud of his performance this year. He's been so happy with the work that I got him. He's had a balanced career."

According to Jacob Gribble, the Dorset, Vermont fire chief who spoke with People, the crash occurred on Monday around 5 p.m.

Investigators believe a driver was making a turn and didn't see Williams's motorcycle.

Williams was the only person hurt in the accident, and he was airlifted to a hospital in New York, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Williams was an industry favorite with far-ranging talent that saw him starring in the '70s musical Hair as Berger, as a badass boat captain taking on ocean-going creatures in Deep Rising, and becoming the father we all wanted in Everwood and later Chesapeake Shores.

His resume boasts over 120 credits over his career with a wide variety of roles.

Along the way, he played Stanley Kowalski in a TV production of A Streetcar Named Desire, J. Edgar Hoover in a TV Movie of the same name, starred in Things to Do In Denver When You're Dead opposite Andy Garcia and Miss Congeniality 2: Armed & Dangerous with Sandra Bullock.

Williams was nominated for a Prime Time Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Miniseries or a Special for the 1996 TV movie, The Late Shift, about the late-night feud between Jay Leno and David Letterman.

He played played Michael Ovitz, David Letterman's agent.

In recent years, he has had roles on We Own This City and Blue Bloods, but it was on Chesapeake Shores where he stole our hearts as patriarch Mick O'Brien.

It gave him the chance to play a romantic lead and a beloved father while also tackling other familiar relationships and what it's like to grow older.

Williams is survived by his wife, actress Pam Van Sant and their two children, Gille and Ellie.

Our hearts go out to his family and friends as they deal with this shocking loss. May they find comfort in their memories, and may Williams rest in peace.

