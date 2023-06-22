Watch Mayans M.C. Online: Season 5 Episode 6

Did E.Z. kill his brother?

On Mayans M.C. Season 5 Episode 6, the pair embarked on a mission to find out more about the man that killed their mother.

Emily at the Park - Mayans M.C. Season 5 Episode 6

Meanwhile, Emily realized the severity of her situation with Miguel and how her actions at the grocery story could change everything.

Elsewhere, Adelita was given the opportunity of a lifetime to help save her family.

Mayans M.C. Season 5 Episode 6 Quotes

Get in the truck. Leave your gun.

E.Z.

Handler: I know you were gonna leave.
Emily: Were you going to let me?
Handler: He won't let you.

Making Her Move - Mayans M.C. Season 5 Episode 6
Adelita with a Rose - Mayans M.C. Season 5 Episode 6
Emily at the Park - Mayans M.C. Season 5 Episode 6
Gilly Contemplates - Mayans M.C. Season 5 Episode 6
Hiding the Truth - Mayans M.C. Season 5 Episode 6
Angel With E.Z. - Mayans M.C. Season 5 Episode 6
