Mayans M.C. Season 5 Episode 6 Review: My Eyes Filled And Then Closed On The Last Of Childhood Tears

Is there such a thing as peace and happiness for anyone in this story?

Mayans M.C. Season 5 Episode 6 gave us some clear progression for our key players, but it also left us with several emotional cliffhangers that will surely propel the final four episodes of the series.

At this point in the story, I'm resigned to the fact that people in these scenarios rarely find happiness and that the rest of this story will be anything but that.

E.Z. showing up at Angel's and telling him to get in the car and to leave his gun at home was chilling. Look at it from Angel's perspective:

He'd just told Sofia they had to do something to ensure E.Z. didn't make any more bad decisions.

One of the most significant turning points for E.Z. was when he murdered Gaby because she posed a threat to Angel's freedom.

For that reason alone, I expected E.Z. to flip out on Angel so that he understood how much he looked out for him.

It's no surprise that E.Z. makes these decisions because it's ingrained in him that he needs to look out for his family.

E.Z. doesn't ever want to harm his brother, no matter how much Angel pushes back at him, which I expect to lead to some more discord between them before the series is over.

Had E.Z. not cared about his brother, Gaby would still be alive, and Angel would probably be in jail.

Of course, Angel doesn't see it like that, and maybe E.Z. should be more open with him so that he understands the gravity of these sacrifices.

It's sad that Angel genuinely thought E.Z. was leading him to his death because it highlighted their disconnect.

Bringing Happy back for the brothers to kill was a nice segue into the final episodes because, deep down, Marisol's death was the tipping point in their lives.

Their family unit pretty much flatlined overnight because of one man's actions. Happy's appearance at the end of Mayans M.C. Season 1 was the set-up for this brutal scene that was years in the making.

I don't know whether them killing Happy will allow them to move on from this, but maybe they can communicate more with each other going forward.

They seem to let negative feelings manifest into something more synonymous with hatred when they don't speak through their issues.

Then again, if Adelita follows through on the kill order on E.Z., maybe they won't have to worry about that.

Adelita hasn't had much screen time on Mayans M.C. Season 5. Her appearances are generally filled with bloodshed, and it's hard not to feel like she's been given the short end of the stick this season.

The question of whether to kill E.Z. and have a safe life lingered in her mind until she left the house with the gun.

Had she been given that order any other day, there's a chance she wouldn't have chosen to leave with the gun.

But she witnessed E.Z.'s profound effect on her boyfriend's day, and it's hard not to think she's pondering what Angel would be like with E.Z. out of the picture.

Adelita's life has been a constant struggle, but she's a mother now. She knows that people like her don't often get these opportunities, and knowing she can start over might be enough for her to pull the trigger.

I wouldn't put it past the show to allow Angel to find out and show up before Adelita does the deed because I'm not too fond of her chances if that is the case.

E.Z. has proven his loyalty to his brother at every turn, and the thought of Angel turning the gun on Adelita to do the same would make me sick.

At its core, Mayans M.C. has always been about the bond between the two brothers and how they come to terms with the constant changes in their lives.

E.Z. has become a morally grey character, and I wouldn't be surprised if Angel reaches that point by the conclusion of Mayans M.C. Season 5.

Many think E.Z. will somehow run off and be with Emily, but things took a dark and dangerous turn for Emily on "My Eyes Filled And Then Closed On The Last Of Childhood Tears."

Her storyline has been in flux for the longest of the remaining characters. She spent so long running from Miguel, and now that she's back in the same house as him, she's been plotting her escape.

The tricky part of escaping is that she would probably need to go without Cristobal. Now that someone is coming after their son, I expect it to unite Miguel and Emily like never before.

On Mayans M.C. Season 5 Episode 2, I thought there was no way forward for them, but it's becoming clear that they need each other more than ever.

Miguel is probably preparing for a lengthy stretch behind bars, and where would that leave Emily? Her husband's enemies wouldn't just allow her to live a happy life.

Perhaps they would both rush off together and carve out a life somewhere else under new identities.

While it's hard to believe, given everything that's happened between them, they will do what's best for their son.

The series feels like we're building towards a conclusion, but the number of storylines left can be handled in one or two episodes, leading me to believe something huge must happen because of E.Z. and Angel killing Happy.

What are your thoughts on where the show can go next?

Do you think Adelita should try to kill E.Z., or should she work with him to get more control?

What's your take on Angel thinking his brother would kill him?

Mayans M.C. continues Wednesdays at 10 p.m. on FX.

