Watch Nancy Drew Online: Season 4 Episode 5

Did the Drew Crew find out the truth to take down Temperance for good?

On Nancy Drew Season 4 Episode 5, things took an explosive turn when an unexpected call left everyone on edge.

Meanwhile, George had to face her past when someone arrived in town with big secrets.

Elsewhere, Nancy and Ace had aspirations of getting closer but they realized they had to watch each other.

Use the video above to watch Nancy Drew online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.