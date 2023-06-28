Nancy Drew Season 4 Episode 5 Review: The Oracle of the Whispering Remains

So does anyone think that Nancy and Ace will just go their separate ways and find new love after Nancy Drew Season 4 Episode 5?

Yeah. Me, either.

Does Ace really believe that an epic love story like his and Nancy's will come around twice in a lifetime, and for both of them, no less? Or is he simply making the best out of a horrifically bad situation?

I'm really not sure. Ace can be difficult to read at times.

But he certainly was an easy read when he couldn't take his eyes off of Nancy or how hurt he was that Nancy could barely look at him.

They're both in so much pain. And as much as I feel for them, I feel worse for the fans because it is excruciating watching not only Ace and Nancy accept that they're going to be apart, but also all of the friends who care about them.

Please, someone tell me that Bess is working behind the scenes to break this curse, even as she pushes Nancy into speed dating.

Although, it's hard not to love how bad Nancy is at this dating thing or that she readily admits that her kiss with Ace during Nancy Drew Season 4 Episode 3 was the best kiss of her life.

The thing is, when you have the best kiss of your life, you don't just give up on a person. Right? Nancy Permalink: The thing is, when you have the best kiss of your life, you don't just give up on a person....

Permalink: The thing is, when you have the best kiss of your life, you don't just give up on a person....

But if we can tear ourselves away from the Nace angst for a minute, there were many other stellar moments in this installment.

It was good to see Edwin again. He desperately wants to be a part of George's life in any way that she'll allow him to be. But even better than the $30K he gave her towards her future was how he managed to be persistent without pushing too hard.

You don't have to let me into your life, but I will keep offering to let you into mine. I know you don't need anyone to pull you up the mountain, but maybe you'll discover that it's okay if someone's willing to carry your backpack for part of the trek. Edwin Permalink: You don't have to let me into your life, but I will keep offering to let you into mine. I...

Permalink: You don't have to let me into your life, but I will keep offering to let you into mine. I...

Edwin knows he screwed up when he chose not to be a father when George was born. He also realizes there is no way to go back and change that now. But he can do his best to be there for George in any way she'll allow in the present.

And even cynical George can see that his intentions are genuine.

Edwin and George have some parallels to Nancy and Ryan.

Both fathers weren't there for their daughters growing up, although, in Ryan's case, that wasn't by choice.

But both men are finding ways to make a connection through their adult kids' rather strange interests.

Edwin didn't even blink at the teeth with occult symbols and was eager to help them get into the secret research room at his former university.

Okay, let's go break into the secret, scary room where all the terrifying teeth heads are. Yahoo. George Permalink: Okay, let's go break into the secret, scary room where all the terrifying teeth heads are....

Permalink: Okay, let's go break into the secret, scary room where all the terrifying teeth heads are....

And Ryan's desire to help Nancy has led him to find his calling as a relic hunter.

Ryan's parents never expected anything from him, so finally feeling like he's good at something is a completely new experience for him, and it was heartwarming to see him so excited.

As an added perk, he's able to help Nancy, which obviously means a lot to him.

And did anyone else notice the instant chemistry between Ryan and RedLink879? However, that scarab scar on her back was a frightening reminder of how dangerous the Glasses can be.

I fear Ryan and his new friend might find themselves in serious danger in their quest to take down the evil couple and their gorgeous son.

Elsewhere, it was fun to see Ace explain how his mom celebrates Passover by dying the water in their home blood red. It's just another reason why I love his mom and a push to have me go research some Jewish history.

And as a follow-up, we had an Act of Bess, who took the inspiration and turned the town's water supply red to freak out the residents.

The plan worked, but Nick may need better bribes than pie moving forward, no matter what the flavor.

Now we can circle back to Nancy and Ace and that scene in the morgue.

So who is breaking whose heart here? Other than the two of them breaking ours, of course.

Some of the best and worst Nancy Drew quotes of the episode came from this scene.

Nancy: You seem to have forgotten that you're the one who broke my heart.

Ace: You think I wanted to? You're not the only one who lost the love of their life here.

Nancy: Well, I was ready to keep trying, and you walked away.

Ace: And I have lived with that every second of every day since. But I'm sick of being punished for wanting us alive. Real love isn't dying for each other.

Nancy: Well then, what is it? Tell me because clearly, you know something that I don't. Or don't answer and keep walking away.

Ace: It's wanting the other person to be happy without you. It is me wanting you to be with someone you can do everything with, in all the ways that you deserve to be loved, even though that rips me apart. That's real love. Permalink: It's wanting the other person to be happy without you. It is me wanting you to be with...

Permalink: It's wanting the other person to be happy without you. It is me wanting you to be with...

Ace loves Nancy enough to live without her if it means that she will live. And he's right. That is true love.

But Nancy would be willing to risk dying to be with Ace. Is one version of love more pure than the other? I don't think I can answer that.

And even though Nancy eventually understood what Ace was saying and how he felt, I can't say that made me feel any better.

All I know is that we have a finite number of episodes left in the series, and as much as I want to see an amazing payoff to all of this angst, I also want to be able to enjoy having my favorite couple back together.

I hate it when a show waits until the final episode to allow the main love interests to be happy. That feels like a copout, and I expect more from Nancy Drew's final season.

Let's hope we all get the happy ending before the very end. Now it's your turn, Nancy Drew fans. Hit that SHOW COMMENTS button below to let us know your thoughts on The Oracle of the Whispering Remains.

Then check back for our review of Nancy Drew Season 4 Episode 6. And don't forget, you can watch Nancy Drew online here at TV Fanatic.

C. Orlando is a TV Fanatic Staff Writer. Follow her on Twitter.