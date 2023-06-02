Watch The Blacklist Online: Season 10 Episode 15

Did Congressman Hudson disband the team?

On The Blacklist Season 10 Episode 15, Red provided The Task Force with three criminal cases that are deeper than they appeared.

Dembe Zuma - The Blacklist Season 10 Episode 15

The aim? To show the Congressman they could work a bigger array of cases.

Meanwhile, Ressler helped a friend make amends for the sins of the past.

The Blacklist Season 10 Episode 15 Quotes

This isn't something I haven't admitted to the press. I had surgery for testicular cancer last year. We made our embryos before the procedure.

Addabbo

Wagner: I've worked my entire adult life for my father. He wrote the foundational code that starred the contact. But I'm the one who kept this relevant in the 21st century. I'm not going to split half of everything I've worked for with a couple cells in a petri dish.
Siya: You know, it takes a lot to build a family. My own own mother was willing to sacrifice anything. When I think about all those families and their dreams, about what was lost, what you destroyed for money?

