Watch The Blacklist Online: Season 10 Episode 15

Did Congressman Hudson disband the team?

On The Blacklist Season 10 Episode 15, Red provided The Task Force with three criminal cases that are deeper than they appeared.

The aim? To show the Congressman they could work a bigger array of cases.

Meanwhile, Ressler helped a friend make amends for the sins of the past.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.