Yellowstone's Mo Brings Plenty Joins Bass Reeves Spinoff

at .

Ever since Lawmen: Bass Reeves landed a series order at Paramount+, we've been eagerly awaiting updates on the project.

It seems that anything Taylor Sheridan touches becomes a hit.

While we know some details about the show, many have been left up in the air.

Moses Brings Plenty attends the black carpet during "Yellowstone" Season 5

Thankfully, some exciting news broke Tuesday with the announcement that Mo Brings Plenty will be moving from Yellowstone to the spinoff.

The actor is set to play Minco Dodge, a Choctaw Native American who is friends with David Oyelowo's titular character.

Dale Dickey attends the 2023 Film Independent Spirit Awards

Meanwhile, Dale Dickey (Breaking Bad) has been added to the cast as Widow Dolliver, described as "an old woman who has seen it all, and who does not waste time suffering fools."

Margot Bingham (The Walking Dead) is set to play Sara Jumper, "a black Seminole Native American whom Bass will owe a debt of gratitude toward."

Tosin Morohunfola joins the cast as Jackson "Jackrabbit" Cole, "a former Union soldier turned prisoner that rides along with Bass Reeves."

As previously reported, David Oyelowo is set in the title role of Bass Reeves.

Dennis Quaid arrives at the "Midway" Special Screening at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam

The rest of the cast includes Lauren E. Banks, Forrest Goodluck, Barry Pepper, and Demi Singleton.

Dennis Quaid, Joaquina Kalukango, Lonnie Chavis, Rob Morgan, Ryan O'Nan, Grantham Coleman, Donald Sutherland, and Justin Hurtt-Dunkley are all set to recur, with Shea Whigham and Garrett Hedlund set to guest star.

Initially envisioned as a limited series, Lawmen: Bass Reeves will "bring the legendary lawman of the wild west to life."

"Reeves (Oyelowo), known as the greatest frontier hero in American history, worked in the post-Reconstruction era as a federal peace officer in the Indian Territory, capturing over 3,000 of the most dangerous criminals without ever being wounded."

Margot Bingham Attends The Last OG Premiere

Production is underway in Texas.

The series marks the fourth Yellowstone spinoff, but how many ties it will have to the soon-to-conclude Kevin Costner drama is unclear.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

  1. Yellowstone
  2. Yellowstone's Mo Brings Plenty Joins Bass Reeves Spinoff