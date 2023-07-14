90 Day: Last Resort Unveils First Two Couples on the Verge of Splitting Up

When TLC officially announced 90 Day: Last Resort earlier this month, there was a glaring omission:

The cast.

The series charts five couples on the brink of splitting up as they escape to a resort to discuss their differences.

TLC on Friday confirmed the first two couples participating, and they're polarizing for sure.

First up are Jovi and Yara, who have made countless appearances across the franchise over the last few years.

"Jovi & Yara are very much in love with an undeniable attraction for one another, but over time resentment has grown and created an emotional divide," the description for their storyline teases.

"At the resort, they discover there is discord between them as they can't seem to agree on what they want for their future."

"While both have secrets they are holding onto, will the resort provide a place and time where they can finally thrive and reconnect as a couple moving forward?"

They have their fans, and if their previous appearances on 90 Day Fiance have proven anything, they also have their issues.

The second couple joining the show is Ed and Liz.

Ed's been a part of the franchise for years, while Liz is more recent.

"ED & LIZ have found themselves in a cycle of make ups and break ups for the last 2 years," their description reads.

"With dwindling trust and fear the other is looking for a way out, they are hoping to break down barriers and rebuild towards a new life…which holds the possibility of a new home and a potential wedding."

"Can Ed and Liz learn to back each other up and really communicate their needs to each other or will more indiscretions derail their efforts to plan for the future?"

The 90 Day Fiance franchise has grown exponentially over the last five years, adding show after show.

This is the first show that will unite cast members as their relationships are crumbling.

Three more cast members have still to be announced, so stay tuned for updates.

What are your thoughts on this casting news?

Are you interested in the show?

Hit the comments.

90 Day: Last Resort premieres Monday, August 14, T 9 p.m. on TLC.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.