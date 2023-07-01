Caleb Willingham, Estranged Husband of 1000-Lb. Sisters Star Tammy Slaton, Dead at 40

Tragic news has struck the reality TV world.

Caleb Willingham (aka "Killa K" and "Double K"), who appeared on TLC's reality series 1000-Lb. Sisters as Tammy Slaton's husband, has died.

He was 40 years old.

Willingham debuted on the third season of the TLC series, which is headlined by Tammy and her sister Amy.

The series charts their weight loss journey and has been a hit for the cabler since its premiere in January 2020.

Willingham married Tammy after meeting her in a rehab facility in Ohio.

Their relationship was a key subject of the third season, and it culminated in their marriage in the season finale while at the treatment facility.

"You all knew me as Tammy Slaton, but now you'll all know me as Mrs. Tammy Willingham," Tammy told People when she confirmed her marriage.

"I'm married now!"

Unfortunately, it appears their relationship imploded shortly after the wedding.

Willingham confirmed via social media that he was only married on paper and that Tammy had decided to part ways with him.

"I'm hurt, mad, confused and alone even with others around. Thank you for your love, prayer and support," he shared on social media.

Amanda Halterman, who also appeared in the show's third season, shared the news of Willingham's death.

"Please whisper a prayer for our family and all of Caleb's family," Amanda wrote.

"Caleb Willingham is sitting at the feet of Jesus. Heaven got a good one!"

"I didn't get to spend a lot of time with him, but the messages he would send helped me through so many dark times," she added.

"I am so thankful for the love he showed my sister and all those he came in contact with."

Tammy shared a statement on her estranged husband's death on Instagram Saturday morning.

"Rip sweet angel you will forever be missed and loved so much," she wrote.

She also thanked Willingham for showing her "real love and happiness."

May Caleb Willingham rest in peace.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.