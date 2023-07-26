Days of Our Lives: Peter Reckell Reacts to "Disturbing" Toxic Workplace Allegations

One of Days of Our Lives' most familiar faces is speaking out about reports of a toxic workplace on the Peacock daytime soap opera.

The Bo Brady actor took to Twitter Wednesday to share his thoughts on the bombshell expose shared by Deadline this week.

"We have learned disturbing news about the environment at DOOL," the post reads.

"It’s shocking to all who care deeply about the show, it’s legacy, and the audience who love it so much."

"With quick resolution, I hope to see a return to its past values of family and respect for all," he concluded.

Reckell has been a firm fixture on the show since 1983, with his most recent stint airing earlier this year.

The nine-week misconduct report was triggered after it was reported there was workplace misconduct at the hands of co-executive producer/director Albert Alarr.

"Corday Productions engaged Sony Pictures Television, which distributes Days of our Lives, to conduct an impartial investigation into this matter," the show's production company said in a statement to Deadline.

"After a two-month investigation, the independent investigator produced a report with its findings."

"Based on those findings, Corday Productions has taken a series of actions designed to ensure a safe and respectful work environment."

The investigation results have reportedly left the cast and crew in "shock, disbelief, disappointment, and anger."

"It's kind of a running joke that everything that comes out of Albert's mouth is inappropriate," a cast member told told the outlet.

Reckell isn't the only star to speak out: Lisa Rinna, who staged a comeback to the show in 2022, took to social media to criticize the working conditions.

"Well, this took a long time," the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum wrote.

"Let's see, when's the last time I went over there and did that week on Peacock."

"I couldn't believe the work environment. It was disgusting. I was shocked," she added in the since-deleted post.

"I let many people know how I felt, Albert included, and they didn't do a thing until now, it seems."

She wrote across her message: "Karma's a b--ch."

Days of Our Lives aired for 57 years on NBC before becoming a Peacock exclusive.

It now airs weekdays on the streaming service.

