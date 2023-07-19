Fear the Walking Dead Finds New Streaming Home at AMC+ After Being Removed from Hulu

When Fear the Walking Dead was removed from Hulu earlier this year, there was no way you could watch the first seven seasons without purchasing the episodes.

Thankfully, older episodes of the first spinoff of The Walking Dead will be getting a more permanent home on AMC+.

The streaming service announced Wednesday that the first seven episodes will be available for subscribers beginning Friday, July 21, 2023.

You're probably wondering why older episodes of the series didn't make it to AMC+ until now, and the answer is simple:

The series launched years before AMC+ was an entity, so AMCNetworks made a deal with Hulu to be the streaming home.

It's a similar scenario to the parent series, The Walking Dead, which is currently available for streaming on Netflix and NOT AMC+.

The news comes as Fear the Walking Dead prepares to say goodbye, with Fear the Walking Dead Season 8 serving as the series' swan song.

Six episodes remain, and they're set to premiere later this year on AMC and AMC+.

News of all seasons being made available comes before the conclusion of The Walking Dead: Dead City, which is set to wrap on Sunday.

The Walking Dead: Dead City follows the popular Maggie (Lauren Cohan) and Negan (Jeffery Dean Morgan) characters traveling into a post-apocalyptic Manhattan, long ago cut off from the mainland.

The crumbling city is filled with the dead and denizens who have made New York City their own world full of anarchy, danger, beauty, and terror. The series also stars Gaius Charles and Željko Ivanek, amongst others.

Jorné, who has been a writer and co-executive producer on The Walking Dead for multiple seasons, serves as showrunner and executive producer on the series, along with Gimple, chief content officer of The Walking Dead Universe, Cohan, Morgan, and Bockrath.

AMC has revealed the spinoff has been a big success story on streaming, so it's clear that fans of zombies are watching anything zombie-related on the service.

