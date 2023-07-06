Foundation: Apple TV+ Unveils Epic Season 2 Trailer

Apple TV+ treated fans of Foundation to a new Season 2 trailer on Thursday.

The initial teaser zeroed in on the conflict that awaits our favorite characters on Foundation Season 2, and now, the latest trailer delves further into the otherworldy drama that awaits.

As previously reported, Foundation Season 2 premieres globally on Apple TV+ on July 14.

The first episode will be available on that date, followed by one new episode weekly through September 15.

Foundation Season 2 picks up more than a century after the conclusion of Season 1, and "tension mounts throughout the galaxy," the streaming service teases.

"As the Cleons unravel, a vengeful queen plots to destroy Empire from within. Hari, Gaal and Salvor discover a colony of Mentalics with psionic abilities that threaten to alter psychohistory itself."

"The Foundation has entered its religious phase, promulgating the Church of Seldon throughout the Outer Reach and inciting the Second Crisis: war with Empire," Apple's description adds.

"The monumental adaptation of 'Foundation' chronicles the stories of four crucial individuals transcending space and time as they overcome deadly crises, shifting loyalties and complicated relationships that will ultimately determine the fate of humanity."

The series is headlined by Emmy Award nominees Jared Harris and Lee Pace, alongside rising stars Lou Llobell and Leah Harvey.

The cast also includes Laura Birn, Cassian Bilton, and Terrence Mann.

Foundation Season 2 introduces new characters and stars, including Isabella Laughland (Brother Constant), Kulvinder Ghir (Poly Verisof), Ella-Rae Smith (Queen Sareth of Cloud Dominion), and Holt McCallany (Warden Jaegger Fount). Leah Harvey on Foundation

The new cast is rounded out by Rachel House (Tellem Bond), Nimrat Kaur (Yanna Seldon), Ben Daniels (Bel Riose), and Dimitri Leonidas (Hober Mallow).

New episodes of Foundation will be timed to the return of the show's official podcast, hosted by Jason Concepcion and Goyer and produced by Pineapple Street Studios, with Max Linsky, Jenna Weiss-Berman, and Bari Finkel serving as executive producers.

Check out the latest footage below and hit the comments with your thoughts on this TV news.

It looks like another intense season of this sprawling sci-fi epic.

