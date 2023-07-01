Heartstopper: Nick and Charlie Head to Paris in Season 2 Teaser Trailer

Well, this is unexpected and very welcome TV news.

Netflix dropped the first footage for Heartstopper Season 2 on Saturday morning, and it looks like another season of romance is in the cards for Nick (Kit Connor) and Charlie (Joe Locke).

"Nick and Charlie navigate their new relationship; Tara and Darcy face unforeseen challenges and Tao and Elle work out if they can ever be more than just friends," Netflix's official description reads.

Heartstopper Season 2 Teaser Art

"With exams on the horizon, a school trip to Paris and a prom to plan, the gang has a lot to juggle as they journey through the next stages of life, love and friendship."

Also returning for Heartstopper Season 2 are Yasmin Finney, William Gao, Corinna Brown, Kizzy Edgel, and Olivia Colman as Nick's mother, Sarah.

Time for Paris on Heartstopper

There are also some new faces in the mix for the hit dramedy's sophomore season.

Joining the cast this season is Jack Barton (Netflix's The Letter for the King) as Nick's older brother David, Nima Taleghani (Cyrano de Bergerac) as a teacher at Nick and Charlie's school, Leila Khan as Sahar Zahid from a local girls' school, and Bradley Riches as James McEwan.

As previously reported, Heartstopper Season 2 bows on August 3 on the streaming service worldwide.

The trailer shows plenty of scenes, including the gang in Paris, where we're sure there will be plenty of drama.

Kit Connor on Season 2

We see Nick, Charlie, and everyone in their orbit experiencing happy times but also sad times.

It's a fast-paced clip with many scenes, but we don't want to spoil it all for you.

And the episode titles have been revealed: "Out," "Family," "Promise," "Challenge," "Heat," "Truth/Dare," "Sorry," and "Perfect."

Make of that what you will, but we have the teaser trailer below for your viewing pleasure.

What are your thoughts on the latest teaser?

Are you excited about this new season?

Hit the comments.

