Heartstopper Season 2: Opening Scene & Episode Titles Revealed

The return of one of Netflix's best series isn't too far away.

As previously reported, Heartstopper Season 2 premieres on August 3, 2023.

Unlike The Witcher and You, the second season of the coming-of-age dramedy will drop its entire season on that date.

Netflix shared the first scenes of the season premiere on Saturday at Tudum.

The sneak peek begins with Charlie (Joe Locke) waking up to a sweet good morning message from his new boyfriend, Nick (Kit Connor).

As the scene progresses, we see them send messages back and forth as they prepare for the day ahead before ultimately crossing paths at school.

If the teaser proves anything, their relationship is still flourishing.

Far too often, needless drama is thrown into TV relationships all in the name of creating -- you guessed it -- drama.

"Nick and Charlie navigate their new relationship; Tara and Darcy face unforeseen challenges and Tao and Elle work out if they can ever be more than just friends," Netflix's official description reads.

"With exams on the horizon, a school trip to Paris and a prom to plan, the gang has a lot to juggle as they journey through the next stages of life, love and friendship."

Also returning for Heartstopper Season 2 are Yasmin Finney, William Gao, Corinna Brown, Kizzy Edgel, and Olivia Colman as Nick's mother, Sarah.

Joining the cast this season is Jack Barton (Netflix's The Letter for the King) as Nick's older brother David, Nima Taleghani (Cyrano de Bergerac) as a teacher at Nick and Charlie's school, Leila Khan as Sahar Zahid from a local girls' school, and Bradley Riches as James McEwan.

Additionally, the episode titles have been revealed: Out, Family, Promise, Challenge, Heat, Truth/Dare, Sorry, and Perfect.

And, if you're worried about the show's future beyond Season 2, don't!

Netflix picked up two seasons of Heartstopper at the time of the Season 2 renewal, so we have plenty of the show on the horizon.

Check out the clip below.

