Heartstopper Season 2: Premiere Date Revealed!

Netflix will delve back into the world of Heartstopper this summer.

The streaming service on Monday confirmed the hit teen drama will return to the air on August 3.

Kit Connor and Joe Locke will reprise their roles from Heartstopper Season 1, which launched on Netflix in April 2022.

“Nick and Charlie navigate their new relationship; Tara and Darcy face unforeseen challenges and Tao and Elle work out if they can ever be more than just friends,” the official logline teases.

“With exams on the horizon, a school trip to Paris and a prom to plan, the gang has a lot to juggle as they journey through the next stages of life, love and friendship.”

Also returning for a second season are Yasmin Finney, William Gao, Corinna Brown, Kizzy Edgel, and Olivia Colman as Nick’s mother, Sarah.

Joining the cast this season is Jack Barton (Netflix’s The Letter for the King) as Nick’s older brother David, Nima Taleghani (Cyrano de Bergerac) as a teacher at Nick and Charlie’s school, Leila Khan as Sahar Zahid from a local girls’ school, and Bradley Riches as James McEwan.

Heartstopper Season 1 was a huge success for Netflix upon its launch last year.

As a result, Netflix handed out a two-season renewal.

The graphic novel author and illustrator Alice Oseman will return as writer and creator for the next two seasons. See-Saw Films produce the series.

Netflix rarely hands out multi-season renewals, but Heartstopper was a big success story for the streaming service.

Heartstopper Season 1 ended with the gang at peace, but it sounds like they will have a lot to juggle on Heartstopper Season 2.

