High Desert Canceled at Apple TV+

Well, this is sad TV news on this fine holiday weekend.

Apple TV+ has canceled High Desert following the conclusion of its freshman season, according to Patrica Arquette.

"A lot of you have asked about High Desert and if there was going to be a second season," the actress said in an Instagram video on Saturday.

"So I just wanted to let you know, we just found out that it won't be coming back," she added.

"So that's a sad bummer for all of us."

She thanked the crew, writers, actors and fans. "You can't win 'em all," she added.

Ben Stiller, who served as an executive producer on the series, also addressed the cancellation.

"We are all disappointed," he wrote.

"Our entire #HighDesert cast was amazing and to all our fans, thank you for embracing this show."

"I LOVE Patricia Arquette, who gave an awards worthy performance," he continued.

"While we wish @AppleTV had stuck with it, we're grateful they made it and it is on the service," Stiller added before claiming the show will remain on the platform.

"And unlike other streamers these days I'm told they will not be removing any shows. So you can enjoy the first season in perpetuity," he added.

"And feel free to let them know you want more!!"

High Desert follows Peggy (Arquette), an on-again-off-again addict who decides to make a new start after the death of her beloved mother, with whom she lived in the small desert town of Yucca Valley, California.

Peggy makes a life-changing decision to become a private investigator.

High Desert is directed by Emmy Award-winner Jay Roach, created by Nancy Fichman, Katie Ford, and Jennifer Hoppe, and executive produced by Stiller.

The cast also included Matt Dillon, Christine Taylor, Weruche Opia, Brad Garrett, Bernadette Peters, Rupert Friend, and Keir O'Donnell.

Like other outlets, Apple TV+ has grown more cutthroat with renewal and cancellation decisions.

Of note in recent memory, the streamer canceled Shantaram and The Mosquito Coast.

Despite boasting impressive casts, neither series resonated with the streamer's audience.

It appears the same can be said for High Desert.

What are your thoughts on the cancellation?

Hit the comments.

Remember, you can stream the series on Apple TV+ in its entirety.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.