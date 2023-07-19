Hijack Season 1 Episode 5 Review: Less Than an Hour

One of the best things people going through really difficult times need is hope. Hope for a better outcome in their endeavors or future.

Passengers on KA29 had hoped dangled before them, so close within reach that they could taste it on Hijack Season 1 Episode 5. And just like it had appeared out of nowhere, it disappeared into thin air, no pun intended.

Hijack had tried to keep the intentions behind this hijacking a secret as long as possible, and while that question was always at the back of our minds, it didn't affect the story.

Demands arrived at the British government's table, and in them, the team learned who was behind the hijacking and what they wanted.

In our Hijack series premiere review, we had speculated a little about who the hijackers could have been because of how diverse they were, but none of our ideas panned out.

And that was because we thought they had a noble cause they were working towards. But as Hijack Season 1 progressed, the nobility started fading as they threatened and murdered.

The episode finally revealed why they hijacked the plane, and it felt underwhelming that these were just workers sent to blackmail the British government into letting some very bad people out of jail.

I've been given this. It's quite short, so I'll read it fast. You can tell me if it tallies with anything that you have. Fully attention of the Home Secretary and members of the UK Government. On the 7th of January 2023, Edgar Yanson and John Bailey Brown were wrongfully imprisoned. As a direct result of this, flight KA29 has been hijacked. This is your opportunity to right that wrong. You have the time it takes for the plane to reach London to release these men from prison. Failure to do so, or comply with any subsequent instructions will result in the death of all 216 people on board. Home Secretary

As the plane cut through the air, approaching London with every passing minute, matters had come to a head inside the plane.

Ryan's health deteriorated fast.

A familial revelation put the leader in a tough spot as he was placed in a tough spot of having to stick to the mission or save his brother.

He made the decision everyone would have made for family.

Family and the lengths people would go to protect theirs was a prominent theme in this episode. It started with Sam and his family's troubles on Hijack Season 1 Episode 1.

Now, two hijackers were putting everything on the line to save a brother.

We revisited Dubai, where the complete picture of what transpired prior to Final Call was revealed.

It answered some questions about how the hijackers were able to get on the plane despite there being tight security at the airport.

The young woman was trying to save her husband.

No one likes nosy neighbors because they tend to get involved in everything that is none of their business, but sometimes nosy neighbors are good for you.

Neighbors learn everything they can about you and your routine simply by observing, which was why her's knew something was off.

Sam had been making moves on Hijack Season 1, and the latest saw him try to get the plane landed in Hungary.

I've been thinking. Maybe we can end this. Sam

Now, isn't Sam just a corporate negotiator? That's the only thing we know about him, and it felt like he was working for MI6.

It's true that some people perform better than others under pressure, but Sam seemed reckless.

He had zero experience dealing with situations this fragile, yet he acted like he'd been doing it for his entire life.

He became annoying not only to the hijackers but also to the viewers because one can only get away with so much. He didn't face any consequences even when what he did should have earned him a bullet.

Elsewhere, suits were gambling people's lives on a roundtable.

Home Secretary: There is a long history in this country and it's fairly well known that we do not negotiate with terrorists.

Foreign Secretary: Can we not just walk in here and start calling them that, please?

Home Secretary: Whatever we're calling them.

Foreign Secretary: They're an organised crime group, and a proficient one.

Home Secretary: The point being, we cannot be seen to be blackmailed. That is the line we always take. Permalink: The point being, we cannot be seen to be blackmailed. That is the line we always take.

It is always bizarre when a group sits on the highest floor of a building and decides the fates of others without being in their shoes. To be able to make decisions that will affect someone else's life more than your own is a privilege that shouldn't be taken lightly.

It was why when Hungary learned that a hijacked plane might be landing on their runway, they took measures to ensure everyone was safe.

But did they?

Whichever door the medics are called to, we breach from the other side. Captain

An elite response team would know better than to breach a plane where they knew nothing about who the hijackers were and how many there were.

They could have done more harm than good if they'd gone through with their plan, and even if the plane returning to cruising altitude was shattering to most people in there, it might have been for the better.

The ruthlessness found in organized crime cannot be overstated. No one is safe from the consequences that arise when anyone behaves funny.

Between the hijackers, there was an air of anxiety that they operated with, and initially, I judged that as dedication since it came off as passion.

Learning about who they worked for helped understand why everyone was willing to cross their apparent leader if he didn't stick to the plan.

There were consequences for every action anyone on that plane were to take.

Passengers and hijackers could easily lose their lives; even if they didn't, someone would be waiting for them outside the world.

These people are serious. They live in this street. Their family, their relatives. They live in the houses all along here. Edgar and Johnny, they own the whole lot. And they'll send people to clean this up. Ryan's Mother

The organization they worked for would wipe everyone in their family line out of existence. Sam saw the real danger and finally played ball. Knowing that he might face severe consequences was thrilling because he was crafted as invincible when he was just a man.

There was a sort of harmony in the plane when some people learned that danger didn't only exist in the plane.

Ryan passed away from injuries sustained on Hijack Season 1 Episode 3, and even if his brother felt the loss, no one else cared that much. The circumstances under which he died were unclear. It could have been the bleeding, an infection, a drug overdose, or someone who pulled the biro out of his chest and had him hold it as he passed.

Or he might have done it himself. Will his brother go insane and start looking for whoever stabbed Ryan?

Elsewhere, Zahra was tired of playing the game with different rules and decided to give the hijackers a taste of their own medicine.

Kai was caught by the cleaning crew (those jumpsuits were beginning to look scary) in his father's apartment. Why did he go there knowing his father might be on a hijacked plane?

Will UAE respond in kind to having two of its people killed? Should the government give in to the kidnappers' demands?

Hit the comments section with your thoughts.

