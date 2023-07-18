Killing It Season 2 Premiere Set at Peacock, and the First Trailer is Here

Are you ready to delve back into the world of Killing It?

Peacock announced Tuesday morning that the hit comedy series would return for more laughs on Thursday, August 17.

The second season will comprise eight episodes.

The series is headlined by Craig Robinson (as Craig), who stars alongside Claudia O'Doherty (Jillian) and Rell Battle (Isaiah).

The impressive guest cast includes Tim Heidecker (Rodney Lamonica), Stephanie Nogueras (Camile), Jet Miller (Vanessa), Scott MacArthur (Brock), Wyatt Walter (Corby), and Dot-Marie Jones (Jackie Boone).

The cast is rounded out by Katie Kershaw (Natalie-Ray Boone), Joe Massingill (Ray-Nathan Boone), Melanie Field (Shayla), Tim Simons (Agent Burton), Fatimah Taliah (Maya), Beck Bennett (Johnny), and Kyle Mooney (Bugs).

Killing It is a comedy about class, capitalism, and one man's quest to achieve the American Dream.

But first, he has to overcome vicious criminals, nature run wild, and worst of all, corporate America.

The trailer hints at some big swings in the storytelling department for Killing It Season 2.

It looks far more comedic than before and we have plenty of questions about how far Craig will get to achieving his dreams.

"Well, we're back for more Killing It. It's the same wild rollercoaster as last year -- an ambitious, complex exploration of life and pursuit of the American Dream mixed in with some of the stupidest jokes on television," Craig Robinson said in a statement.

"We got so many amazing guest stars this season while returning all our old favorites. Except for the snakes."

"There are many less snakes this year. But don't worry, there's plenty more hurdles to jump through, like deadly snails."

"Anyway, please enjoy and thank you for supporting unique original comedy," the statement concludes.

Check out the official promo below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.