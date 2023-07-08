Mayans M.C. Season 5 Episode 9 Spoilers: EZ's Fate is Sealed as Multiple Enemies Unite

Welp, we're getting to the end of Mayans M.C., and that can only mean one thing:

Death, death, and more death.

Mayans M.C. Season 5 Episode 9 is the FX hit's penultimate chapter, and the official promo hints at EZ's luck running out.

"As the Sons close in on the Mayans, EZ crosses paths with a familiar stranger," the logline teases for the episode written by Jenny Lynn and directed by Elgin James.

After the events of Mayans M.C. Season 5 Episode 8, we should prepare for E.Z.'s downfall.

The Broken Saints have been lured into E.Z.'s plans, but their home has been destroyed after Letty spilling all about their operation to Isaac.

If you watch Mayans M.C. online, you know the Broken Saints have long relied on doing things for themselves.

They didn't want to be indebted to anyone, but E.Z.'s warmth and understanding fooled Johnny Panic into a false sense of security, and much like everything else E.Z. touches, the women are now out of a home.

Johnny eviscerates E.Z. in the clip released by FX because she feels like she and her women have been pulled into a war they didn't want any part of.

It makes sense, but I wonder how E.Z. will be able to leave that location without trying to find a new place to call home from the Broken Saints.

Then again, it looks like Johnny's people are not impressed with E.Z.'s attempts to smooth things over.

Throughout Mayans M.C. Season 5, E.Z.'s been buckling under the pressure of the decisions he has to make to secure his safety.

He was forced to murder Gaby on Mayans M.C. Season 4, but something tells us he won't be able to make this right.

On top of that, Katie seems poised to make a move against E.Z. Obviously, she's armed with the news that E.Z. has been the rat all along, but she understands she can't just call him out.

As much as that would have been perfect at Creeper's funeral, it wouldn't have allowed her to walk out of the service alive.

It looks like Katie is joining forces with Lincoln Potter to bring E.Z.'s reign to an end.

E.Z. has a lot of enemies, but there's no telling how his storyline will wrap up.

Emily has been vocal about running away, so it is possible they could run away together.

Then again, something shifted in Emily after she committed a murder on Mayans M.C. Season 5 Episode 7.

E.Z. has also has to contend with Isaac and the Sons of Anarchy and, possibly, Alvarez.

We see Isaac vowing to go after the Mayans, and E.Z. will be high on his list, but his family will be the second.

Wouldn't it be the ultimate bonding experience for Miguel, Angel, and E.Z. if they attended their father's funeral?

It would suck for Felipe, but the trailer certainly hints at SAMCRO members bursting through the door.

We also see Angel in a car, arriving at the house, and lots of police activity. Are they there to arrest someone or investigate a crime?

There are many possibilities about how this will go.

Angel is also trying to come to terms with Luisa's absence. He doesn't know she was murdered on Mayans M.C. Season 5 Episode 7 and merely thinks she's on the run again.

Felipe comments a boy without his mother's love leads to darkness. That's either a hint about what could become of Angel's son or a tip of the hat that E.Z. has gone off the deep end.

"Everything is crashing down around me," is what E.Z. says at the conclusion of the clip.

With the logline telling us he'll meet with a familiar stranger, it makes us wonder who could be returning one last time before the series wraps up.

Look at the trailer below until we get answers to the above questions.

It looks like the most intense hour of the series to date.

What are your thoughts on the clip?

What do you think will go down?

Hit the comments.

Mayans M.C. continues Wednesdays at 10 p.m. on FX.

