Nina Dobrev Says It's Too Soon for The Vampire Diaries Reboot: 'It Didn't Even End That Long Ago'

The Vampire Diaries was the crown jewel of The CW's line-up for several seasons.

The series wrapped its run in 2017 after eight romance and drama-filled seasons.

Paul Wesley recently spoke out against returning to that universe, and it has started a conversation about whether a reboot should come to pass.

In a new interview with Andy Cohen on Radio Andy, Nina Dobrev thinks people shouldn't even be talking about a reboot because "the show didn't even end that long ago."

"I'm very close with Paul [Wesley] and Kayla [Ewell] and Candice [Accola], and Kat [Graham], and the list goes on because it was such a big part of our lives for so many years.

"So it's hard not to stay in touch with everybody and see them when we can."

Wesley confirmed he was done with all things vampire-related, so Andy asked whether Nina was feeling the same.

"I think it always depends on the role and the director," she said.

"I don't want to say never because if Steven Spielberg is directing or if Martin Scorsese has a vampire flick coming up and there's a great role that will challenge me in some way, maybe, so I guess, yeah," the Out-Laws star shared.

"Steven, call me. Martin, let me know!"

Dobrev played Elena Gilbert, Katherine Pierce, and other counterparts as a series regular for the first six seasons before returning for The Vampire Diaries Season 8 Episode 16 -- the series finale.

At one point, The Vampire Diaries was The CW's most-watched and highest-rated series.

It spawned the spinoff series The Originals and Legacies.

While The Originals reached much success, many fans of the other two series in the franchise couldn't connect with Legacies, and the show was canceled after four seasons.

Despite that, Julie Plec said in the aftermath that she was plotting the next phase of The Vampire Diaries universe.

Rebooting any project comes with many caveats, but if a reboot does come to pass, it should be at the right time.

If you watch The Vampire Diaries online, you're probably aware that the franchise ended at the right time.

