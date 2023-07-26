Only Murders in the Building Season 3 Trailer Sets Up a Chilling New Mystery Featuring Meryl Streep & Paul Rudd

It's almost time for a new mystery, Only Murders in the Building fanatics!

Hulu shared the full-length trailer for Only Murders in the Building Season 3 on Wednesday, and there are plenty of surprises.

As previously reported, Meryl Streep, Paul Rudd, Jesse Williams, and Ashley Park are joining the cast.

The official trailer confirms Jane Lynch and Tina Fey will be reprising their roles, something that had not been disclosed... until the promo drop.

Also not disclosed: Matthew Broderick is joining the cast.

That's one way to drum up excitement, amirite?

Only Murders in the Building has always been known for its A-list talent, but producers went above and beyond for the next chapter,

Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez are back for this new mystery, which was heavily foreshadowed at the close of Only Murders in the Building Season 2.

"Season three finds Charles, Oliver & Mabel investigating a murder behind the scenes of a Broadway show," according to the official description.

"Ben Glenroy is a Hollywood action star whose Broadway debut is cut short by his untimely death," Hulu teases.

"Aided by co-star Loretta Durkin, our trio embarks on their toughest case yet, all while director Oliver desperately attempts to put his show back together," the logline adds, teasing the following:

"Curtains up."

Only Murders in the Building comes from co-creators and writers Steve Martin and John Hoffman (Grace & Frankie, Looking).

Martin and Hoffman executive produce along with Martin Short, Selena Gomez, This Is Us creator Dan Fogelman and Jess Rosenthal.

The series has been an enormous success story for Hulu in the U.S. and Disney+ in international territories.

Only Murders in the Building Season 3 promises to have much bigger stakes than before, as evidenced by the twists and turns in the promo.

Check it out below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.