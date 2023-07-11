Painkiller Trailer: Uzo Aduba Headlines Netflix's Star-Studded Opioid Crisis Drama

Uzo Aduba shot to stardom ten years ago for her work as Suzanne "Crazy Eyes" Warren on Netflix's groundbreaking drama Orange is the New Black.

The role won Aduba countless awards, and now, the star is reteaming with Netflix for a fictionalized retelling of the opioid crisis that plagues the U.S.

Netflix went public with the official trailer and premiere date for the series on Tuesday morning, and it looks to be another phenomenal performance from Aduba.

The series is set to premiere its entire six-episode-run in Netflix territories around the globe on August 10.

On the casting news front, the series is stacked.

Aduba's Edie goes up against Matthew Broderick's take on Richard Sackler, and let's just say the pair are very different, which adds to the dynamic the two stars bring to the show.

The cast includes Sam Anderson as Raymond Sackler, Taylor Kitsch as Glen Kryger, Carolina Bartczak as Lily Kryger, Tyler Ritter as John Brownlee, and John Ales as Dr. Gregory Fitzgibbons.

The cast is rounded out by Ron Lea as Bill Havens, Ana Cruz Kayne as Brianna Ortiz, West Duchovny as Shannon Schaeffer, and Jack Mulhern as Tyler Kryger.

As we said, it's a phenomenal cast, but what's the show about?

Netflix describes the show as a scripted limited series that explores some of the origins and aftermath of the opioid crisis in America, highlighting the stories of the perpetrators, victims, and truth-seekers whose lives are forever altered by the invention of OxyContin.

"An examination of crime, accountability, and the systems that have repeatedly failed hundreds of thousands of Americans, PAINKILLER is based on the book PAIN KILLER by Barry Meier and the New Yorker Magazine article 'The Family That Built an Empire of Pain' by Patrick Radden Keefe," the streaming service adds.

Painkiller is Executive produced by Eric Newman, Pete Berg, Alex Gibney, and showrunners/creators Micah Fitzerman-Blue & Noah Harpster.

