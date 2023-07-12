Physical Season 3 Trailer: Sheila Has a New Rival as Zooey Deschanel Joins the Cast

The end of Physical will be here before we know it.

Apple TV+ went public with the key art and trailer for Physical Season 3 on Wednesday, and we have plenty of questions.

The trailer welcomes Zooey Deschanel to the cast as Kelly Kilmartin, and it's clear from the get-go that Rose Byrne's Sheila is not destined to be BFFs with her -- far from it, actually.

"Set in the idyllic but fragile beach paradise of 1980s San Diego, Physical follows Sheila Rubin (Byrne) as she transforms from quietly tortured housewife to dominant fitness entrepreneur," the logline for the final season teases.

"In her journey, Sheila battled her way out of an unsatisfying marriage to Danny, fostered a dangerous relationship with real-estate mogul John Breem, and confronted the dark voices within her own mind that have shamed and suppressed her for so long," Apple TV+ says of the show.

"With the help of her loyal friend — and now business partner — Greta, Sheila has found confidence and inner-strength though her work as a teacher and entrepreneur with Body by Sheila."

"In the third and concluding season of the series, Sheila finds her status challenged by rising celebrity exercise goddess Kelly Kilmartin, who becomes not only a professional threat, but manages to get in her head."

"Will Sheila prevail, or will Kelly's presence in her life undermine the hard-earned healing and stability that Sheila has fought so hard for?"

The cast also includes Rory Scovel, Dierdre Friel, and Paul Sparks.

Physical will premiere on Wednesday, August 2, 2023, on Apple TV+ with the first two episodes of the ten-episode season, followed by one new episode weekly, every Wednesday through September 27.

The trailer teases many big moments but also gives the sense that the show is ending.

Given that it was only recently revealed the show would end with its upcoming third season, there were some concerns.

Thankfully, the promo hints at a comedic conclusion for Sheila.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.