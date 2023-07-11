Sarah Drew to Headline Hallmark Movie Guiding Emily

Sarah Drew is headed to Hallmark Movies & Mysteries for an exciting new TV movie.

According to TV Line, the Grey's Anatomy alum will headline Guiding Light.

Drew will star opposite Will & Grace's Eric McCormack, who is set to play the voice of her character's guide dog.

On Guiding Emily, Drew's character's "life veers off course when she becomes permanently blind after an unfortunate rock-climbing accident and struggles to cope with her new reality," the logline teases.

"Meanwhile, a potential guide dog named Garth is also struggling with his rigorous training."

"With the help of Emily's friend Matthew (Blood & Treasure's Antonio Cupo) and Garth's trainer Katie (Altered Carbon's Sharon Taylor), both make headway in their important transitions," the logline continues.

"Through a series of missed encounters, both overcome their obstacles and Garth ends up being paired with Emily."

"With Garth by her side, Emily takes on her biggest challenge yet: opening her heart."

In a statement, Sarah opened up about making the movie, revealing that "shooting Guiding Emily was a deeply moving experience that allowed me to enter into the blind and partially sighted community in a very powerful way."

"We were honored to have two actresses from the community play roles in the film, and sitting with them both and hearing their stories was transformative for me and for our crew," she added.

Sarah is no stranger to Hallmark, having starred in Christmas in Vienna and One Summer.

McCormack also starred in A Heavenly Christmas.

Sarah Drew is best known for her work as April Kepner on ABC's Grey's Anatomy.

Other TV credits include Everwood and Cruel Summer.

It's always exciting when your favorite actors return to Hallmark, amirite?

What are your thoughts on this casting news?

Will you be seated for this movie?

Guiding Emily premieres Friday, September 8, at 9/8c.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.