Sex Education's Ncuti Gatwa Reveals Netflix Series 'Wasn't Always Joyous'

One of Sex Education's biggest stars is speaking out about working on the Netflix juggernaut, revealing that he didn't always enjoy it.

Ncuti Gatwa has played Eric Effiong since Sex Education Season 1.

This week, the actor opened up in a Rolling Stone UK cover story about the highs and lows of working on the show.

In this screengrab, Ncuti Gatwa introduces the European Screenwriter 2021 award

For Ncutwi, it "wasn't always joyous." The actor also wasn't fond of the creative direction of the series.

"It was very hard; it was such a big show," Gatwa, who will next be seen in Barbie, told the outlet.

Ncuti Gatwa poses for a photograph in the winners room during the BAFTA Cymru Awards 2022

"When you're telling stories that haven't been seen before, there's always a battle as to how to tell them. It wasn't always joyous."

"I feel like we've outgrown it and we've given everything we can to it."

The actor also spoke about the negatives of working on the show.

"Being on it fast-tracked me into the downsides of this industry," he said.

Ncuti Gatwa on Season 15

"I remember being told by an executive producer that white people wouldn't understand my character, Eric, which incensed me."

"There's an entire show there for white people to understand," he added.

The teen drama has been a launching pad for Gatwa and his co-stars.

The actor landed a role in the Barbie movie that's destined to be one of the summer's biggest hits.

Paging Eric - Sex Education Season 3 Episode 8

He's also set to headline Doctor Who for the next two seasons, so fans of the actor will see a lot of him this year.

As for Sex Education Season 4, the series is set to return to Netflix on September 21.

"Following the closure of Moordale Secondary, Otis and Eric now face a new frontier - their first day at Cavendish Sixth Form College," the logline for the final season teases.

"Otis is nervous about setting up his new clinic, whilst Eric is praying they won't be losers again."

Jackson and Cal - Sex Education Season 3 Episode 8

"But Cavendish is a culture shock for all the Moordale students - they thought they were progressive but this new college is another level."

"There's daily yoga in the communal garden, a strong sustainability vibe and a group of kids who are popular for being… kind?! Viv is totally thrown by the college's student-led, non-competitive approach, while Jackson is still struggling to get over Cal," the Netflix synopsis continues.

"Aimee tries something new by taking an Art A-Level and Adam grapples with whether mainstream education is for him."

"Over in the US, Maeve is living her dream at prestigious Wallace University, being taught by cult author Thomas Molloy."

Hospital for Jean - Sex Education Season 3 Episode 8

"Otis is pining after her, whilst adjusting to not being an only child at home, or the only therapist on campus…"

Check out the teaser below.

Hit the comments with your thoughts on this TV news.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

