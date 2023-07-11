Star Wars: Ahsoka Trailer Introduces New Conflicts for Rosario Dawson's Jedi

Disney+ hasn't had a great year.

Several shows have been delayed.

The reaction to The Mandalorian and Secret Invasion hasn't been as strong as expected.

Could Star Wars: Ahsoka be the project that moves the needle in the right direction for the streaming service?

If the official trailer is any indication, it could be one of the better shows to premiere this year.

It's no secret that fans of franchises are getting tired of the output of certain content, but Ahsoka has the benefit of being centered on a character fans like.

Rosario Dawson is, once again, taking on the role after her portrayal of the Jedi on both The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett.

As previously reported, Star Wars: Ahsoka will receive its highly-anticipated debut on Disney+ territories worldwide on August 23.

To get fans hooked on the show, Disney+ is offering up the first two episodes on release date, followed by additional episodes each week.

After the Empire's fall, Star Wars: Ahsoka follows the former Jedi Knight Ahsoka Tano as she investigates an emerging threat to a vulnerable galaxy.

In addition to Rosario Dawson in the title role, Ahsoka stars Natasha Liu Bordizzo as Sabine Wren, Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Hera Syndulla, and the late Ray Stevenson as Baylan Skoll.

The cast also includes Ivanna Sakhno as Shin Hati, Diana Lee Inosanto as Morgan Elsbeth, David Tennant as Huyang, Lars Mikkelsen as Grand Admiral Thrawn, and Eman Esfandi appearing as Ezra Bridger.

Ahsoka is written by Dave Filoni, who executive produces alongside Jon Favreau, Kathleen Kennedy, Colin Wilson, and Carrie Beck.

Karen Gilchrist is the co-executive producer.

The latest promo shows Ahsoka's complicated dynamic with Sabine Wren and some exciting battle scenes.

Battles are common in the Star Wars universe, but somehow, Ahsoka promises to bring something new to the franchise.

What are your thoughts on this TV news?

Hit the comments below.

Stream the Star Wars universe on Disney+.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.