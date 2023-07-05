Stranger Things: The First Shadow Teaser Takes Us Back to the Beginning

at .

Netflix is moving forward with several projects set in the Stranger Things universe, and we have a teaser for one of them.

Stranger Things: The First Shadow was announced by Netflix back in March.

The project now has an exciting teaser that vows to take viewers back to the start, well before the events of Stranger Things Season 1.

Stranger Things The First Shadow Teaser

Through four seasons, fans have watched the intricate storylines at the center of the mystery drama.

Now, it's time to fill in many of the blanks, and somehow, it's hard to imagine the play giving much in the way of answers for Stranger Things Season 5.

Stranger Things Stage Play

Filling in these blanks might help us understand some of the events that have played out on the hit sci-fi drama to date.

The clip features a vintage television picking up with the final frame of Stranger Things Season 4.

Vecna has lifted the veil between the Upside Down and Hawkins, meaning that our favorite characters are preparing for the war to come.

Then, just when it seems like we're getting an answer, someone presses rewind, and the clip does as expected, before ending with a picture of a stage, alongside the promise that we're delving into this universe like never before.

Reasoning With Vecna - Stranger Things Season 4 Episode 9

"Hawkins, 1959: a regular town with regular worries," Netflix teases.

"Young Jim Hopper's car won't start, Bob Newby's sister won't take his radio show seriously and Joyce Maldonado just wants to graduate and get the hell out of town."

"When new student Henry Creel arrives, his family finds that a fresh start isn't so easy… and the shadows of the past have a very long reach," Netflix adds.

"Brought to life by a multi-award-winning creative team, who take theatrical storytelling and stagecraft to a whole new dimension, this gripping new adventure will take you right back to the beginning of the Stranger Things story – and may hold the key to the end."

Hopper Escapes - Stranger Things Season 4 Episode 8

Adding "hold the key to the end" is huge for fans and a big incentive to get people to watch the stage adaptation when it debuts in London's West End later this year.

Although Stranger Things Season 5 got the green light long ago, filming has yet to begin.

The series is on an extended hiatus until the WGA strike is resolved.

Check out the teaser for the play below.

What are your thoughts on the clip?

Will you venture to London to watch the stage play?

Hit the comments.

TV's Badass and Inspirational Women
Start Gallery

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: , , ,

Stranger Things Quotes

Dear Billy, I don't know if you can even hear this. Two years ago, I would have said, 'That's ridiculous, impossible.' "But that was before I found out about alternate dimensions and monsters, so... I'm just going to stop assuming that I know anything. So much has happened since you left. Your dad was a total mess. He and my mom started getting into fights. Bad fights. I don't think he could stand being here without you. So he left. And he didn't leave Mom much. She's taken an extra job, and we moved to that lovely trailer park off Kerley. Basically, ever since you left, everything's been... A total disaster. And the worst part is, I can't tell anyone why you're gone. I can't tell them that you saved El's life. That you saved my life. I play that moment back in my head all the time. And sometimes I imagine myself running to you, pulling you away. I imagine that if I had, that you would still be here. And everything would be... ( sobs ) ...everything would be right again. I imagine that we... That we could've become friends. Good friends, like... like a real brother and sister. And I know that's stupid. You hated me.I hated you. But I thought that maybe... Maybe we could try again. But that's not what happened. I just... I stood there and I watched. For a while, I tried to be happy. Normal. But I... I think that maybe a part of me died that day too. And I haven't told anyone this. I... I just can't. But I had to tell you. Before it's too late. If you can even hear this. I really hope that you can. I'm sorry. I'm so, so sorry, Billy. Love, your shitty little sister, Max.

Max

Hatch said that music can reach parts of the brain that words can't. So maybe that's the key, a lifeline. A lifeline back to reality. It's worth a shot.

Robin

Stranger Things

Stranger Things Photos

Stranger Things The First Shadow Teaser
Stranger Things Stage Play
Stranger Things: The First Shadow Key Art
2022s Best New Characters Collage - Tulsa King
Rock On, Eddie - Stranger Things Season 4 Episode 9
Max Dies - Stranger Things Season 4 Episode 9

Stranger Things Videos

Stranger Things Season 3 Trailer Reveals Surprising New Villain
Stranger Things Season 3 Trailer Reveals Surprising New Villain
Stranger Things Season 3 Trailer Promises 'One Summer Can Change Everything'
Stranger Things Season 3 Trailer Promises 'One Summer Can Change Everything'
Stranger Things Season 3 Gets Premiere Date - Watch Teaser
Stranger Things Season 3 Gets Premiere Date - Watch Teaser
  1. Stranger Things
  2. Stranger Things: The First Shadow Teaser Takes Us Back to the Beginning