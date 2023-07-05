Stranger Things: The First Shadow Teaser Takes Us Back to the Beginning

Netflix is moving forward with several projects set in the Stranger Things universe, and we have a teaser for one of them.

Stranger Things: The First Shadow was announced by Netflix back in March.

The project now has an exciting teaser that vows to take viewers back to the start, well before the events of Stranger Things Season 1.

Through four seasons, fans have watched the intricate storylines at the center of the mystery drama.

Now, it's time to fill in many of the blanks, and somehow, it's hard to imagine the play giving much in the way of answers for Stranger Things Season 5.

Filling in these blanks might help us understand some of the events that have played out on the hit sci-fi drama to date.

The clip features a vintage television picking up with the final frame of Stranger Things Season 4.

Vecna has lifted the veil between the Upside Down and Hawkins, meaning that our favorite characters are preparing for the war to come.

Then, just when it seems like we're getting an answer, someone presses rewind, and the clip does as expected, before ending with a picture of a stage, alongside the promise that we're delving into this universe like never before.

"Hawkins, 1959: a regular town with regular worries," Netflix teases.

"Young Jim Hopper's car won't start, Bob Newby's sister won't take his radio show seriously and Joyce Maldonado just wants to graduate and get the hell out of town."

"When new student Henry Creel arrives, his family finds that a fresh start isn't so easy… and the shadows of the past have a very long reach," Netflix adds.

"Brought to life by a multi-award-winning creative team, who take theatrical storytelling and stagecraft to a whole new dimension, this gripping new adventure will take you right back to the beginning of the Stranger Things story – and may hold the key to the end."

Adding "hold the key to the end" is huge for fans and a big incentive to get people to watch the stage adaptation when it debuts in London's West End later this year.

Although Stranger Things Season 5 got the green light long ago, filming has yet to begin.

The series is on an extended hiatus until the WGA strike is resolved.

Check out the teaser for the play below.

