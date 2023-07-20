The Boys: Premiere Date Revealed for Gen V Spinoff

One of Prime Video's biggest franchises expands in the fall.

The streaming service has confirmed a Friday, September 29 premiere date for Gen V, a college-set spinoff of the superhero drama The Boys.

Potential fans are in for a treat: The first three episodes will be available on that date.

New episodes will air weekly, leading to the November 3 season finale.

The cast and crew were set to appear at a panel during San Diego Comic-Con, but the event was canceled amid WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes.

Set at America's only college exclusively for young adult superheroes (run by Vought International), Gen V explores the lives of hormonal, competitive Supes as they put their physical, sexual, and moral boundaries to the test, competing for the school's top ranking.

"Gen V explores the training of the first generation of superheroes to know about Compound V, and that their powers were injected into them, rather than God-given," according to the official description.

"They quickly come to learn that ambition comes with sacrifice, and the difference between right and wrong is not as clear as they once believed," the logline for the Prime Video drama continues.

"When the university's dark secrets come to light, the students must come to grips with what type of heroes they are going to become."

Alongside the premiere date, we got key art featuring Jaz Sinclair's superhero.

A full-length trailer has not been released, but that should be coming somewhat soon because the premiere date isn't that far away.

The cast is rounded out by Chance Perdomo (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina), Lizze Broadway (Here and Now), Shelley Conn (Bridgerton), Maddie Phillips (Teenage Bounty Hunters), and London Thor (Shameless).

Additional cast includes Derek Luh (Shining Vale), Asa Germann, Patrick Schwarzenegger (The Staircase), Sean Patrick Thomas (For All Mankind), and Marco Pigossi (Brazil's Invisible City).

Prime Video previously released the first trailer back in December 2022, and while many thought the college setting would mean the show was destined for a younger audience, it's filled with all the violence we've come to expect from The Boys.

Michele Fazekas and Tara Butters serve as showrunners and executive producers.

Eric Kripke, Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, James Weaver, Neal H. Moritz, Ori Marmur, Pavun Shetty, Ken Levin, Jason Netter, Garth Ennis, Darick Robertson, Craig Rosenberg, Zak Schwartz, Erica Rosbe, and Michaela Starr also serve as executive producers on the spinoff series.

Serving as co-executive producer is Brant Engelstein.

The series is produced by Sony Pictures Television Studios and Amazon Studios, in association with Kripke Enterprises, Point Grey Pictures, and Original Film. Loreli Alanís serves as executive in charge for Point Grey Pictures.

Check out the teaser below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.