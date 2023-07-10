The Sex Lives Of College Girls: Reneé Rapp Departs as Series Regular

The Sex Lives of College Girls is losing one of its core four. That's right, folks, we have some surprising casting news.

Reneé Rapp will depart the Max original comedy during its upcoming third season.

Deadline broke the news, but there's some good news.

The actress is set to return for a handful of episodes in what should bring her character's arc to a close.

It's unclear at this stage how many episodes the star will appear in, but it's nice knowing Leighton won't be disappearing between seasons.

The Sex Lives of College Girls was a breakout role for Rapp, serving as her first TV series.

Leighton connected with the show's fans, and viewers watched as she navigated coming out at Essex College while trying to live up to her parents' high expectations.

It's hard to tell how the show will write out Leighton, but at least we can take some solace in watching her say goodbye to her friends.

Rapp has starred in the comedy alongside Pauline Chalamet, Amrit Kaur, and Alyah Chanelle Scott since its 2021 debut on the streaming platform.

The series landed a Season 3 renewal in the fall when Max revealed that viewership for the show had soared during its sophomore season.

"Mindy Kaling and Justin Noble continue to brilliantly capture the college experience in the most entertaining and relatable way," said a Max spokesperson at the time.

"This series is the perfect balance of comedy, sex, curiosity, and chaos, and we can't wait to see what the next season brings."

Mekki Leeper, Christopher Meyer, Ilia Isorelýs Paulino, Lolo Spencer, Renika Williams, and Mitchell Slaggert also star.

While no reason has been given for Rapp's departure, the star is taking to the stage with her Snow Hard Feelings tour.

Rapp is also set to star in the Paramount+ Mean Girls musical movie as Regina George, a role she previously played on Broadway.

A premiere date for The Sex Lives of College Girls Season 3 has not been revealed.

What are your thoughts on this TV news?

Hit the comments.

You can watch the first two seasons of Sex Lives of College Girls on Max.

