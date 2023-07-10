Twisted Metal Trailer: Anthony Mackie and Stephanie Beatriz Unite for Post-Apocalyptic Hijinks

Peacock's take on the Twisted Metal franchise looks to have nailed the tone of the beloved Playstation video game series.

The streaming service went public with the official trailer Monday morning, boasting a compelling post-apocalyptic tale with fine acting and comedy.

There's plenty of comedy, and the series has picked an excellent cast to tell this thrilling tale.

In this universe, the government erected big walls to close certain people out of the big cities, leaving everyone else to fight for what's outside.

It's a decent concept that seemingly translates very well to the screen.

Anthony Mackie plays John Doe on the series, a man well-known for finding things.

He's tasked with completing a missing for Neve Campbell's Raven, and his demands for payment aren't what you'd expect from someone battling for survival.

Along the way, he meets Stephanie Beatriz' Quiet, a lady who doesn't speak very much... until she's caught up in conflict.

The regular cast is rounded out by Thomas Haden Church, Will Arnett, and Joe Seanoa, while Richard Cabral, Mike Mitchell, Tahj Vaughans, and Lou Beatty Jr. join Neve Campbell on the series' guest cast.

Twisted Metal "is a high-octane action comedy, based on an original take by Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick and written by Michael Jonathan Smith, about a motor-mouthed outsider offered a chance at a better life, but only if he can successfully deliver a mysterious package across a post-apocalyptic wasteland," Peacock's official description reads.

"With the help of a badass axe-wielding car thief, he'll face savage marauders driving vehicles of destruction and other dangers of the open road, including a deranged clown who drives an all too familiar ice cream truck."

Peacock has had a great year with some big swings, and Twisted Metal promises to be the new crown jewel of the streaming service's schedule.

The only bad news is that Peacock has elected to drop all episodes on July 27.

Some shows benefit from the weekly conversation, but we'll need to reserve judgment on that until we watch the entire season.

Check out the trailer below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.