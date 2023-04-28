Twisted Metal: Peacock Sets Premiere Date for Video Game Adaptation

Adaptations of video games are all the rage these days, and Peacock's Twisted Metal looks like a faithful adaptation of the beloved franchise.

Twisted Metal is set to premiere on the streaming service on July 27.

Twisted Metal is a half-hour live-action TV series based on the classic PlayStation game series.

It is described as "a high-octane action comedy," based on an original take by Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick and written by Michael Jonathan Smith.

The series is "about a motor-mouthed outsider offered a chance at a better life, but only if he can successfully deliver a mysterious package across a post-apocalyptic wasteland."

"With the help of a badass axe-wielding car thief, he'll face savage marauders driving vehicles of destruction and other dangers of the open road, including a deranged clown who drives an all too familiar ice cream truck."

Anthony Mackie (Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Captain America) is set to headline the project.

Stephanie Beatriz (Brooklyn Nine-Nine) as Quiet, Thomas Haden Church (Divorce) as Agent Stone, Will Arnett and pro wrestler Joe Seanoa as Sweet Tooth.

Guest stars include Neve Campbell (The Lincoln Lawyer), Richard Cabral (Mayans MC), Mike Mitchell (Netflix's Love), Tahj Vaughans (P-Valley), and Lou Beatty Jr. (A Million Little Things).

Smith shared a statement teasing fans about what to expect.

The year was 2001. Weezer had welcomed fans to an Island in the Sun.

Shrek was an all-star at the box office. Pizza Hut had delivered a salami pizza to the International Space Station.

And I was a sixteen year old nerd who had just purchased Twisted Metal: Black. The second I inserted that disc into my PlayStation 2, I was transported to a chaotic demolition derby that left me cackling with glee at the chaos of it all. That inescapable feeling of joy is what I wanted to bring to life in our show.

Yes, TWISTED METAL has the cars, it has the weapons, and it has the battles. But what it also has are people. I know you will fall in love with these characters and what drives them, no pun intended (okay, maybe a little intended).

You will cheer for our charismatic hero John Doe, played by Anthony Mackie, as he drives across the Divided States of America in search of a place to belong.

You'll laugh as an enigmatic woman named Quiet, played by Stephanie Beatriz, throws John's world for a loop after a chance encounter, forcing the two together and changing both their lives for the better.

You will root for our heroes to take down psychotic highway patrolman Agent Stone, played by Thomas Haden Church, who sees the world in black and blue. And you'll discover a surprising soulfulness to our deranged, murderous clown Sweet Tooth, voiced by Will Arnett and performed by Joe Seanoa aka wrestler Samoa Joe.

This is a bonkers show about insiders and outsiders, and how our own special apocalypse has divided and isolated us more than ever.

But there's hope. You can find your people and your community. You may just have to get past a terrifying clown driving a well-armed ice cream truck to find them.

