Virgin River Season 5 Photos Tease Big Returns, a Devastating Fire, and More

It's been a year since Virgin River Season 4 concluded with multiple cliffhangers on Netflix.

With a confirmed premiere date for Virgin River Season 5 still MIA, the streaming service dropped many photos Tuesday morning, teasing coming events for the Alexandra Breckenridge drama.

Virgin River Season 4 Episode 12 wrapped with Charmaine (Lauren Hammersley) dropping the mother of all bombshells by revealing that Jack (Martin Henderson) is not the father of her twins.

Naturally, fans had questions about whether this revelation would spell the end of Hammersley's tenure on the series.

The first batch of photos doesn't confirm or deny whether Charmaine will still be a part of the narrative, so we'll have to tune in whenever the series returns.

It's unclear how Charmaine's betrayal will affect Jack because he's been desperately trying to be in his ex-girlfriend's life, despite his undying love for Mel (Breckenridge).

The good news is that we learned Jack is the father of Mel's baby, so hopefully,, the pair can move on from all of the drama they've endured over the first four seasons.

We have a photo of Mel spending her time on a beautiful bridge, smiling out to the vista in the distance.

Virgin River has long featured awe-inspiring visuals, which probably explains why people stay there despite the crime.

There's also a beautiful date by the water in the cards for the pair as they navigate the next chapter of their relationship.

Let's hope they get some peace and aren't forced to endure even more drama.

Then again, this is Virgin River, and a photo of Hope (Annette O'Toole) and Preacher (Colin Lawrence) looking into the hills as a fire billows down towards the town doesn't give us the fuzzies that the city will be safe this season.

Speaking of Preacher, he's been reunited with Paige (Lexa Doig). After such a long time apart, it looks like they're getting closer than ever before.

There always seems to be some unnecessary drama driving a wedge between them, so we have hope that things might move in the right direction for them.

Other photos tease Brie (Zibby Allen) on the witness stand, which may or may not spell good news for her and Brady (Benjamin Hollingsworth).

Yes, Virgin River sure likes to test relationships, and sometimes, it's a bit too much for fans.

Netflix has already renewed Virgin River for Season 6, well before its return.

What are your thoughts on the first-look photos?

Are you ready for more drama?

Hit the comments.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.