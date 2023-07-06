Watch Riverdale Online: Season 7 Episode 14

at .

Did Kevin manage to fine-tune his play to get people invested?

On Riverdale Season 7 Episode 14, Principal Featherhead went out of his way to make things difficult for the play's success.

Hiram Returns - Riverdale Season 7 Episode 13

Meanwhile, Archie questioned whether he was making the right decisions in life and vowed to make some changes.

Elsewhere, Betty and Veronica had to confront the elephant in the room before it derailed their relationship for good.

Riverdale Season 7 Episode 14 Quotes

Kevin: And Archie is the main character.
Cheryl: But you just said the show is about all of us?
Toni: Yeah, and Cheryl and I aren’t here to play glorified chorus girls.

Is this how you see us? Vapid, khaki, wacky girls fighting over some guy who doesn’t have any interest in any of us?

Betty

Riverdale Season 7 Episode 14

