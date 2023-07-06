Watch Riverdale Online: Season 7 Episode 14

Did Kevin manage to fine-tune his play to get people invested?

On Riverdale Season 7 Episode 14, Principal Featherhead went out of his way to make things difficult for the play's success.

Meanwhile, Archie questioned whether he was making the right decisions in life and vowed to make some changes.

Elsewhere, Betty and Veronica had to confront the elephant in the room before it derailed their relationship for good.

Use the video above to watch Riverdale online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.