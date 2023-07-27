Watch Riverdale Online: Season 7 Episode 16

Did Betty learn the truth about what happened to Poppy?

On Riverdale Season 7 Episode 16, the sisters reunited as Betty tried to comprehend what happened to her sister.

Meanwhile, Veronica set up a screening of a new movie when Julian got his hands on a stag copy.

Elsewhere, Jughead went to war with Dr. Werthers over his censure of comic books.

Use the video above to watch Riverdale online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.