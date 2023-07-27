Watch Riverdale Online: Season 7 Episode 16

Did Betty learn the truth about what happened to Poppy?

On Riverdale Season 7 Episode 16, the sisters reunited as Betty tried to comprehend what happened to her sister.

Hidden Romance - Riverdale Season 7 Episode 16

Meanwhile, Veronica set up a screening of a new movie when Julian got his hands on a stag copy.

Elsewhere, Jughead went to war with Dr. Werthers over his censure of comic books.

Riverdale Season 7 Episode 16 Quotes

Kevin: We wanna come too!
Julian: Fine, just don’t expect it to be one of those “wrestling movies” you like to watch.

I’m surprised it took you this long to do that.

Betty

