What We Want to See on Sweet Magnolias Season 3

It's been a little over a year since Sweet Magnolias Season 2 aired on Netflix, and we really miss our TV friends.

Almost every character exhibited major cliffhangers, leaving the fans anxious and speculating for months.

The wait is almost over. Sweet Magnolias Season 3 premieres on Thursday, July 20. What do we want to see the most when it returns?

These are some of our must-haves for the drama series, including closure for several of the cliffhangers and more developed romances and friendships.

Did any of your wishes make the list?

Helen Makes Her Choice

On Sweet Magnolias Season 2 Episode 10, Ryan proposed right as Helen and Erik were getting more serious.

In some ways, this triangle is fascinating since Ryan was Helen’s first love, and she’s loved him her entire life and wants this relationship to work, but now she’s in a mature relationship with Erik, who sees the woman she’s become.

While I’m Team Erik, this decision is harder because they’re both decent men, and many people will get hurt by Helen’s decision.

This decision will impact the men, Helen, and the core friends since everyone makes it their business in small towns. This should be one of the bigger storylines of Season 3.

The Aftermath of Cal’s Fight at Sullivan’s

Cal spent most of Sweet Magnolias Season 2 under the scrutiny of the school board and Mary Vaughn. Cal's future is uncertain between her trying to get him fired and the avid fan that goaded Cal into that fight at Sullivan’s.

Will Helen be able to bail Cal out and get the charges dismissed? Even if she does, Cal has some major work to do to repair his relationship with Maddie.

She hates surprises and secrets after everything that happened with Bill.

We love Cal and Maddie’s relationship, so hopefully, this encourages Cal to open up more about his past and lets them grow stronger together.

The Identity of Dana Sue’s New Enemy This mysterious blond woman returned to Serenity in Sweet Magnolias Season 2 Episode 10, and she slashed Dana Sue’s tires and tried to get more information out of Annie. We can tell from the new trailer that she and Dana Sue have a long-time rivalry, but we’re unsure why. Could she be Ronnie’s one-time fling or another woman vying for his attention? She’s determined to make Dana Sue suffer by trashing the restaurant, and while we live for drama, that wasn’t the type we wanted. See Dana Sue and Ronnie’s Relationship Evolve It took most of Sweet Magnolias Season 2 until Dana Sue admitted her fears about their relationship. Hopefully, Sweet Magnolias Season 3 will find them continuing marriage counseling with Pater June to become more in sync. Ronnie and Dana Sue still have lots of ground to cover as they re-learn their hopes and dreams, but they’re on the right track. Who knows? Maybe they’ll be the couple in the promo that ties the knot. They’ve earned it by now. Character Growth So many stories on Sweet Magnolias focus on romance and relations that we'd love to see some of the main characters grow individually as well. Almost all of them have massive arcs in Season 3. Hopefully, Cal and Maddie will use this time to discover who they are and their quirks, such as Cal fearing to share stuff and Maddie wanting to fix everything. Then, their relationship could be stronger in the future. Eerik has also never gotten much character development beyond his back story, so hopefully, they explore the aftermath of Helen's decision and how he copes with it. Will he break down and need a new support system, or will his mutual friends support him? On Sweet Magnolias Season 2 Episode 9, Issac learned Bill was his biological father. Issac had difficulty learning Peggy was his birth mom, so hopefully, Season 3 will develop that relationship and explore his feelings about Bill. More Romance and Individual Arcs for the Teens While we love the adults, we also love watching the teens grow individually and in love. Ty and CeCe are about to become seniors in high school, so we’d love to see them make some career decisions. Since Ty hurt his arm, he’s been avoiding baseball, but I suspect that was partly because of Bill. Will he rehab his arm and give sports another try or attend college? We’d love to see Helen continue to mentor CeCe and see her go to college and law school. CeCe blossomed away from her family and Ty. Most of all, we hope that Ty and Annie finally get their chance at romance. If Mary Vaughn forbade Jackson to see Annie, how long can they see each other? Hopefully, Ty will be there to comfort Annie and pick up the pieces. Keep Friendships Near the Forefront Sweet Magnolias is mostly about maintaining the three friendships between the women, no matter what life brings. They are tested by tragedies, competitions, or break-ups but will ultimately back each other up. The official trailer teased several scenes of the men and Ty and Gabe hanging out too, so hopefully, the series will explore the importance of male friendships. Cal especially will need the support of his friends as he deals with his new normal, so it would be fun seeing the men rally around him. What do you want to see from the third season? Share your thoughts below. Sweet Magnolias Season 3 premieres on Netflix on Thursday, July 20th.

Laura Nowak is a staff writer for TV Fanatic. Follow her on Twitter.