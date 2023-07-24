When Calls the Heart Season 11 Secures SAG-AFTRA Filming Waiver

While most series have shut down production to the SAG-AFTRA strike When Calls the Heart is set to continue filming.

Deadline reported Monday that the long-running Hallmark drama series had been granted an "interim agreement by SAG-AFTRA."

The decision means that production on When Calls the Heart Season 11 can enter production and produce episodes, likely for 2023.

The Erin Krakow-led drama secured an early renewal earlier this year, well ahead of the premiere of When Calls the Heart Season 11.

The news means that there should be no interruption to Hallmark's rollout strategy.

When Calls the Heart Season 10 is set to premiere on Sunday, July 30, at 9 p.m.

12 episodes have been ordered, so we have at least 24 episodes of the series left to go.

"I am beyond excited for Season 10 of When Calls the Heart to premiere July 30," said Krakow, series star and executive producer, in a statement.

"This season is full of beautiful moments and exciting twists and turns."

"I can't wait for the Hearties to see what we've created for them!"

"And I'm so thrilled, proud and grateful to Hallmark that the show has been renewed for Season 11."

"We have so many more stories to tell. With our amazing cast, crew, and brilliant writers, there will be no shortage of romance and new adventures for the residents of Hope Valley!"

"Having the Hearties continue this journey with us has meant the world, and we are thrilled to share what's in store these next two seasons!"

"'When Calls the Heart' has continued to be a standout amongst our Hallmark catalogue and we're thrilled that we're able to bring more stories of faith and community to the homes of millions of viewers," said Lisa Hamilton Daly, Executive Vice President, Programming.

"The uplifting nature of the show paired with the love and positivity in the storytelling makes for a very heartwarming television experience and it's only going to get bigger and better in season 11."

