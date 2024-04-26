When Calls the Heart Season 11 Episode 4 Spoilers: Lucas Gets a Visitor From the Past

It looks like we're in for some Springtime magic, as it's Easter time in Hope Valley.

The series has been lacking in community activities, but spoilers for When Calls the Heart Season 11 Episode 4 indicate that the entire town celebrates Easter with a fun Easter egg hunt.

Besides that, Lucas gets a mysterious visitor from his past, which could affect his future. This looks like a fun episode.

According to the promo, Lucas's old friend Jeannette Aucoin surprises him at the Queen of Hearts.

While she's never appeared on screen, Jeanette (Cecilia Deacon) has been on the canvas since When Calls the Heart, Season 6.

Lucas knew Jeannette since he lived in New Orleans and was a loyal friend, so he kept bailing her out of trouble.

Originally, she alerted him that a loan shark, Amos Dixon, was coming after her until Nathan convinced him to let the Mounties handle it.

Jeannette almost wrecked Lucas's life when they ran a sting operation on Wyman Walden, but then she hung Lucas out to dry, and he was arrested.

After all the trouble she's caused, Lucas probably won't be happy to see her, so why did she travel to Hope Valley?

Her arrival may help viewers learn more about Lucas, who has also been a bit of a mystery. Her surprise arrival may cause a scene since his friends have only heard of her, and she has become a legend around Hope Valley. Seeing Bill, Lee, and Mike tease Lucas about his relationship with her shows how close he's become to the community and how they need to nourish these friendships. Lucas appears very nervous about having Jeanette around his friends. She could know something about his past that he doesn't want them to know or would paint the new governor negatively. We don't know much about their prior relationship, so if she was a former fling, he might not want her near Elizabeth, which is probably why Jeanette beelines straight for her. Jenatte appears to enjoy playing games, so she could be toying with Lucas's or Elizabeth's hearts as she pretends to care about him. This could be a fleeting moment, or it could be a potential new love triangle. How nice would it be to have someone fight for Lucas and see Elizabeth envious instead? Schemers can be entertaining, but hopefully, Jeanette genuinely cares about Lucas. She isn't a pawn sent to spy on him and keep him occupied and focused on his new resort instead of figuring out who shot him. Since returning to Hope Valley, Lucas has been more concerned about the future than looking back at the past when Bill or Rosemary probe into his investigation. It's difficult to discern if Lucas has amnesia or if he has unresolved issues with Elizabeth, and pretending everything is all right makes things easier for him. They never discussed that his accident occurred so soon after she dumped him. They've been interacting as awkward, polite friends, but that spoiler photo suggests Lucas has a few words for her. Bill and Rosemary seem convinced that Montague was involved with Lucas's shooting, but Edwin climbed on my radar after When Calls the Heart Season 11 Episode 3. It was questionable that Lucas never knew his resort property stood on Benson Hill land, and now Lucas must negotiate with Benson Hills. It seemed fishy that Montague wanted to bid on the property, and now Jeanette shows up unexpectedly. While hopefully, she's not connected, Edwin seems to know everyone connected to Lucas's past, so hopefully, Lucas doesn't end up getting burned. It would be heartwarming to see him get a win in both life and life. We haven't had a community celebration in Hope Valley in a long time, and these spoiler photos tease that they will include the children hunting for eggs, too. These are the events that the kids should be involved in. Seeing the children help each other decorate their eggs brings joy to the holiday. We don't know much about the event, but the governor is hosting it, and the spoilers tease that Elizabeth and Nathan work together on it. Apparently, the series isn't ending this trope yet, but at least the children will be around to distract us. It appears Little Jack is there, too. While it's challenging to revolve stories around young children, it would be interesting to see how he felt about the changes in his life. He's growing up and suddenly spending more time at daycare than with his mom. He hadn't seen Lucas since he returned. Hopefully, we'll finally get scenes with Little Jack and Lucas interacting, too. Those are a lot of changes for a young child and a fascinating beat to add to this storyline. What are your thoughts, Hearties? Are you excited to finally meet Jeanette Aucoin? What do you think her intentions are with Lucas? Are you looking forward to a community Easter celebration? We would love to hear your thoughts, so please share them with us below. When Calls the Heart airs at 9/8c on Sundays on the Hallmark Channel.

Laura Nowak is a staff writer for TV Fanatic. Follow her on X.