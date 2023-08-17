Accused Season 2: Plot, Cast, Premiere Date, and Everything Else You Need to Know

Very few shows occupy the space FOX's Accused occupies on television.

Anthological series are hard to pull off because every season, or in Accused case, every episode is very different from the others, starting from scratch with an idea only and building that up from the bottom to the top.

There is the real risk of losing viewers halfway, in between episodes, and in between seasons.

However, when Accused premiered, it was an instant hit, boasting a little over 8 million live viewers during the series premiere, and the number would grow in the succeeding days.

After watching Accused Season 1 Episode 1, it was clear that this was a show with substances from the story's nature to the performance and the format.

At their core, Accused episodes are a call to thought. They challenge the viewer to look at things from another perspective and sympathize with the accused, whose momentary decision can change their life, even when that action has been the culmination of a life's worth of experiences.

Accused Season 1 took us through various characters' stories, from a father afraid of what his son might be up to, to a young deaf woman tired of being treated as less to a pop star who was at the end of the line with his troubled son.

All these were hard-hitting emotional storylines that had viewers on the edge of their seats, and the creatives behind the show, whether it was the cast or crew, did an exemplary job.

With such a gripping narrative, strong performances, and great viewership numbers, the show was almost guaranteed a renewal.

Has Accused on FOX been renewed for Season 2?

Yes.

On May 23, 2023, FOX renewed Accused for a second season even before the first had completed airing. The news broke a few days after Accused Season 1 Episode 9 had aired.

In the renewal announcement, FOX also renewed Alert: Missing Persons Unit for a second season, as both shows were new and had proven to perform well.

In the statement, FOX executives were impressed by both shows. Michael Thorn, President of Scripted Programming at FOX, has this to say about Accused.

"Accused [and Alert] stand out as two of this season's new broadcast and multi-platform success stories.

"Looking to 2023-24, we'll continue to deliver on the powerful storytelling coming from both series, building on our incredible partnership with Sony and further solidifying Fox's strong slate of dramas, giving our schedule tremendous season-to-season stability.

"With Accused, Howard Gordon has taken the crime anthology to new heights and acclaim, featuring an all-star roster of directors and talent headlining gripping episodes that entertain viewers with a provocative, fresh take on many of the most relevant, timely issues of our day."

Katherine Pope, President at Sony Pictures Television, echoed Thorn, saying:

"We are excited to continue our long partnership with Fox to bring more Accused and Alert to audiences around the world.

"It's wonderful to see these timely, poignant stories resonating with viewers, and we want to congratulate the writers, producers, cast, and crew on their success.

"We are incredibly proud of their collective work and look forward to seeing where these series go next."

What is the Plot for Accused Season 2?

As you must have noticed, as a viewer, Accused doesn't have a season-long plot. Each episode is a standalone narrative based on the idea of the justice system and how it treats people accused of a crime.

The format sees each episode open up in jail or prison as the accused stands trial and their charges are presented.

The episode then revisits the past, filling in the gaps about what happened in the moments leading up to the present.

We can expect similar stories for Accused Season 2.

However, the show might not stick with that format for the entirety of the second season.

Show creator Howard Gordon teased some changes he was thinking of making.

He said production was toying with the idea of changing the format where instead of following events in the present, they might do something in the future or the past.

The idea behind this change was to give the show a different feel to keep it fresh.

How Many Accused Season 2 Episodes Will There Be?

We don't know as of yet.

We might get more than fifteen episodes with how well the show performed for FOX. We will update this section with a definite number.

Who is Part of the Accused Season 2 Cast?

That is not something we can tell as of yet.

One thing we can be sure about is that the season will feature an entirely new cast per episode.

Were it not for the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, we could have an idea of who has been cast, but once the strike is over, that information should begin streaming in.

Be sure to check back here, as we will keep the list updated as we learn more.

When is Accused Season 2 Airing?

Accused Season 2 was set for the 2023-2024 television season, but those plans won't materialize due to the strikes.

Once the strikes are over, we will update this section with the premiere date.

Is There a Trailer for Accused Season 2?

No, there is not. But we will update this section too.

Where to Watch Accused Online.

You may watch Accused Season 1 on Hulu.

That's all we have for now, but definite information will come, and we will keep updating this post.

In the meantime, you may read our Accused Season 1 reviews and interviews with Accused creator Howard Gordon, Accused Season 1 Episode 9 star Wrenn Schmidt, Accused Season 1 Episode 12 star Meaghan Rath, and Accused Season 1 Episode 15 star Keith Carradine.

Denis Kimathi is a staff writer for TV Fanatic. He has watched more dramas and comedies than he cares to remember. Catch him on social media obsessing over [excellent] past, current, and upcoming shows or going off about the politics of representation on TV. Follow him on Twitter.