Accused and Alert: Missing Persons Unit Renewed at FOX

FOX is keeping two midseason dramas around for the 2023-24 season.

Accused and Alert: Missing Persons Unit have both landed Season 2 renewals on the independent broadcaster.

Both shows launched in January and have been moderate success stories.

Alert: MPU Season 1 averaged 2.2 million viewers and a 0.3 rating among adults 18-49.

The numbers swelled to 3.8 million viewers and a 0.5 rating, with a week of DVR viewing, factored in.

Accused Season 1, meanwhile, is averaging a healthier 2.8 million viewers and a 0.5 rating, rising to 4.8 million viewers and a 0.8 rating within a week.

"Accused and Alert stand out as two of this season's new broadcast and multi-platform success stories," Fox Entertainment president Michael Thorn said in a statement Thursday.

"Looking to 2023-24, we'll continue to deliver on the powerful storytelling coming from both series, building on our incredible partnership with Sony and further solidifying FOX's strong slate of dramas, giving our schedule tremendous season-to-season stability.

"With Accused, Howard Gordon has taken the crime anthology to new heights and acclaim, featuring an all-star roster of directors and talent headlining gripping episodes that entertain viewers with a provocative, fresh take on many of the most relevant, timely issues of our day," Thorn continued.

"Scott, Dania, John and Jamie have done an incredible job launching Alert and bringing its story into heart-pounding focus, giving us an emotionally intense procedural drama that's primed for even more success as Carla takes the day-to-day reins, continuing the great work we've seen this season."

FOX previously renewed The Simpsons, Family Guy, The Great North, Bob's Burgers, and The Cleaning Lady.

Monarch, which launched in the fall after several delays, was canceled shortly after the end of its freshman season.

9-1-1 and 9-1-1: Lone Star are both expected to snag renewals, but The Resident and Fantasy Island look to be in deep trouble.

Unofficial reports surfaced recently suggesting that The Resident had been canceled after six seasons, but given the way The Resident Season 6 ended, it seems producers were aware of the uncertain future.

Fantasy Island, meanwhile, has been used as a schedule filler and nothing more.

The series was placed on a random hiatus earlier this month, and won't be back until next month.

A renewal is possible because the show has been a reliable performer, but I'd like the chances of that more if the numbers were just a bit better.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.