Ahsoka Teases Hayden Christensen's Return as Anakin Skywalker in Explosive New Trailer

After countless appearances in Star Wars projects -- both animated and live-action -- one of the franchise's best characters is getting her own series.

We've known that for a while now and that Rosario Dawson would be reprising her role from The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett.

Disney+ has released countless promos for the series, and the latest teases Hayden Christensen's return as Anakin Skywalker.

It seemed like Christensen would never return to the franchise at one point, but fans got their wish with the 2022 limited series Obi-Wan Kenobi.

While the series didn't land with the emotional thud many expected, given that it was a follow-up to the sequel trilogy, it still had its moments.

How can you not be hit right in the feels when Anakin and Obi-Wan Kenobi share the screen again?

Anakin's appearance in Ahsoka is far more believable than the latter sequel series because our titular hero had a close association with the villain.

"In this war, you will face more than just droids," he says.

"As your master, it is my responsibility to prepare you."

"I won't always be there to look out for you," Anakin adds.

"Don't be afraid. Trust your instincts. I know you can do this, Ahsoka."

If you're wondering why the pair know each other, you should stop what you're doing and catch up on Star Wars: The Clone Wars.

It's unclear at this stage whether Christensen will appear in flashbacks or if Lucasfilm has another plan to bring the Star Wars veteran into the fold.

Disney+ and Lucasfilm have yet to confirm the casting news, but THR broke the news almost two years ago.

Hopefully, Christensen's scenes will have some substance instead of being used for sheer nostalgia.

Nostalgia can be fun, but it didn't translate well for Obi-Wan Kenobi.

As previously reported, Star Wars: Ahsoka will receive its highly-anticipated debut on Disney+ territories worldwide on August 23.

To get us invested, the streaming service is serving up the first two episodes on that date, followed by one episode per week.

"After the Empire's fall, Star Wars: Ahsoka follows the former Jedi Knight Ahsoka Tano as she investigates an emerging threat to a vulnerable galaxy," the logline teases.

In addition to Rosario Dawson and likely Christensen, Ahsoka stars Natasha Liu Bordizzo as Sabine Wren, Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Hera Syndulla, and the late Ray Stevenson as Baylan Skoll.

The cast also includes Ivanna Sakhno as Shin Hati, Diana Lee Inosanto as Morgan Elsbeth, David Tennant as Huyang, Lars Mikkelsen as Grand Admiral Thrawn, and Eman Esfandi appearing as Ezra Bridger.

