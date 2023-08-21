American Horror Story: Emma Roberts is Caught in Kim Kardashian's Web in Creepy Season 12 Trailer

at .

Emma Roberts is set to return to her scream queen roots in the official trailer for American Horror Story Season 12.

FX debuted the clip Monday, showcasing Anna Victoria Alcott (Roberts) being caught up in some grisly experiments that seemingly hint at a pregnancy nightmare.

As previously reported, the series focuses on Anna's attempts to start a family.

Emma Roberts on Delicate - American Horror Story

After three failed attempts at IVF, Anna is trying to live in the moment... until the buzz around her new movie grows, and she thinks something -- or someone -- could be targeting her.

It sounds completely different from any of the previous 11 seasons, and that could be exciting because the franchise has been in a bit of a rut.

American Horror Story Season 12 Key Art

The trailer showcases Anna as she tries to comprehend what's happening to her as characters played by Cara Delevigne and Kim Kardashian seemingly try to control her pregnancy.

We don't know how Anna finds herself in this scenario, but we're sure we'll find out when the first half of American Horror Story Season 12 debuts on Wednesday, September 20, at 10/9c on FX.

Adding Kardashian into the mix will get fans talking and could allow the series to gain some new fans in the process.

Ultimately, though, the success of the next chapter will come down to the writing.

Kim Kardashian at the Los Angeles premiere of Hulu's new show "The Kardashians"

The series has a habit of starting strong and flaming out pretty quickly, and with the series airing in two parts, the pace has to be on point to be a success story.

Splitting up the season probably stemmed from the SAG-AFTRA strike.

The series hadn't wrapped production by the time the strike got underway earlier this year.

Halley Feiffer will be writing/showrunning the season, which will be based on Danielle Valentine's novel Delicate Condition.

Kim Kardashian arrives for the 2022 Council of Fashion Designers of America, Inc.

More details will be revealed in due course.

For now, check out the promo below.

What are your thoughts on the first footage?

What are your best theories?

Hit the comments below.

Remember, you can watch American Horror Story online right here via TV Fanatic.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

American Horror Story

